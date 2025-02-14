Spitfires Fall to Saginaw 3-2 in Overtime
February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Spitfires travelled to Saginaw for a matchup with the Spirit on Friday night. It has been an evenly contest season series, the Spitfires have gone 3-2-0 while the Spirit are 2-2-1. The Spirit doubled up the Spitfires just nine days ago by a score of 6-3. On Friday, the Spirit led until a late surge by the Spitfires but ultimately the Saginaw defeated Windsor by a score of 3-2 in overtime.
In the first period, the Spirit got on the board quickly. A shot from Nic Sima found the back of the net just 1:35 into the game. Over 13 minutes later, the Spirit would double their lead and make it 2-0. The Spitfires led in shots 12-9 after the frame.
In the second period, both teams would battle hard. The Spitfires outshot the Spirit 16-14 in the frame, but no one could find the game's next goal.
In the third period, the Spitfires were able to claw back late. Two goals 20 seconds apart from Belchetz and Morneau had the Spitfires tied 2-2 with 4 minutes to go! 60 minutes solved nothing, and we were off to OT.
In the overtime period, it took just 47 seconds as leading OHL scorer Misa would end it on a 2 on 1 chance.
The Spitfires are back in action on Monday for Family Day. Puck drop is at 2:05pm vs the Owen Sound Attack at the WFCU Centre.
