Generals Beat Storm in High Scoring Fashion

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa - A hat trick by Beckett Sennecke helped the Oshawa Generals down Guelph 7-5 on the road Friday night.

Ethan Martin netted the game-winning goal on a silky forehand backhand move before beating the goalie up and over the blocker.

The goal was assisted by the second star of the game, Harrison Franssen, who also found the back of the net in the Generals' four-goal second period.

In the first period, Guelph's Lev Katzin opened up the scoring at 14:32. Less than three minutes later, Rowan Topp scored his first career OHL goal to extend the lead to 2-0.

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster made two momentum-changing saves in the first few minutes of the second period. This led to four unanswered goals for Oshawa. Sennecke opened and closed the scoring in the middle frame, with Andrew Gibson and Franssen also finding the back of the net. Your Generals led 4-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Six goals were exchanged between the two sides in the third period. Sennecke, Martin and an empty netter for Colby Barlow, while Leo Serlin potted one and Max Namestikov had two. Despite the third period scare, Oshawa extended their win streak to five.

The Generals are back at home Saturday against the Brampton Steelheads.

