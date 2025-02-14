Game Preview: Spirit vs. Windsor Spitfires

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (28-21-1-1) host the Windsor Spitfires (36-12-2-1) on Friday, February 14th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Tonight is the first night of Ice Blast Weekend, presented by Positive Results Downtown Saginaw.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 471

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Wednesday, February 12th where they defeated the Soo Greyhounds 8-4. Igor Chernyshov had two goals and two assists while Michael Misa picked up his 100th point of the season as he scored two goals and grabbed an assist.

Windsor last played on Thursday, February 13th where they defeated the Sarnia Sting 8-2. Liam Greentree, Noah Morneau and Ethan Garden all buried two goals in the win.

This Season:

Saginaw and Windsor have faced off five times this season, with the Spitfires winning three out of the five games. The first matchup came on opening night with the Spitfires winning in an overtime thriller 5-4. Jack Nesbitt scored the game winner 59 seconds into OT despite Michael Misa's two goal effort for Saginaw. The teams met again on November 9th where the Spirit came out on top 5-1. Michael Misa contributed four points in the win, tallying a hat-trick and grabbing an assist. November 27th was the next matchup for these teams where the Spitfires controlled the whole game in a 7-2 victory. They met again on December 8th where Windsor got their third victory over the Spirit this season with a 7-4 win. Zayne Parekh's two-goal performance wasn't enough with Jack Nesbitt and Liam Greentree both recording a goal and two assists. The most recent matchup came on February 5th, where the Spirit won 6-3. Michael Misa has two goals and two assists while Igor Chernyshov scored twice and grabbed an assist in the win.

Players to Watch:

With three points in Wednesday's game, Michael Misa extended his point streak to 17 games and surpassed the 100 point mark. Misa currently leads the OHL in points with 102 (46G-56A) in just 48 games. He is within striking distance of the franchise record for goals in a single season (47), set by Josh Shalla in 2011. Igor Chernyshov has been on fire since he made his debut, averaging three points per game. In six games, Chernyshov has ten goals and eight assists for 18 points. Zayne Parekh is currently leading all OHL defenseman in points (74) and goals (26).

Liam Greentree is coming off of a four-point performance against Sarnia on Thursday. Greentree currently leads the Spitfires in points with 90 (37G-53A). Capitals prospect Ilya Protas has been a great addition to the Spitfires this season. In 47 games Protas has totaled 36 goals and 47 assists. Ryan Abraham has played well against the Spirit this season. In the five matchups Abraham has four goals and one assist.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players:

Liam Greentree (LA)

Ilya Protas (WSH)

AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Tnias Mathurin (DET)

