Generals Look to Continue Winning Ways against Storm

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa - The Oshawa Generals make their lone trip to the Sleman Centre to take on the Guelph Storm.

Oshawa is coming off a big 4-3 overtime win on Tuesday against the Kitchener Rangers who are sitting second in the Ontario Hockey League. The Gens have stepped their game up of late, playing to a tune of 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Guelph enters this game on the back of a 4-3 win of their own, as they took down the Sarnia Sting. The Storm seem to be finding a footing as they start to shift their efforts to building for next season.

It has not been all that long since the Guelph Storm took down the Oshawa Generals 6-1 at the TCC on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

After the Storm opened up a three-goal lead it was Colby Barlow snagging the lone Generals goal of the game. Guelph would go on to add three more after that.

The Generals return to home ice on Saturday when they take on the Brampton Steelheads.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.