Fronts Looking to Score in Valentine's Day Matchup with Kitchener

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Your Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice and they're going up against one of the best in the west in the Kitchener Rangers. The Rangers are making the trip to Kingston for the first and only time during the regular season, a game of massive importance for both sides as K-Town east and K-Town west are facing off.

For the Frontenacs, a win could see them set a franchise record. From November 13th to December 29th, 1981 and from January 19th to March 4th in 1990 the Frontenacs won nine in a row on home ice. Tonight they could pass that and set a brand new record against the Rangers. For Kitchener, it's a chance to get back on track after losing to Oshawa earlier in the week. The Rangers are one of three teams to have already clinched their spot in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, so tonight will be a fun one for the Frontenacs.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won two in a row against Kitchener on home ice

Kingston is enjoying their 4th best season in franchise history through 51 games with a 30-14-5-2 record. The 67 point season is just three off of their 70 point, 33-14-2-2 record from the 2015-16 season.

Battle of the K-Town's

It's always an entertaining matchup when Kingston and Kitchener square off and we can expect tonight to be no different. Earlier this season Kitchener eliminated a 2-0 lead to win 3-2 in overtime at The Aud. Heading back to last season, the Frontenacs beat the Rangers 5-4 in an absolute thriller that saw the teams trade goals with five goals being scored in the last ten minutes of the contest.

The Frontenacs will look to beat the Rangers for the third time in a row in Kingston, a win that would give a huge boost to the black and gold as the four way race for first overall in the Eastern Conference continues to heat up.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Tyler Hopkins (#91)

The 2023 Frontenacs 4th overall pick from the 2023 OHL Priority Selection has been quietly climbing the ranks of the 2025 NHL Draft rankings. Recently ranked #54 by TSN's Bob McKenzie, Hopkins has been praised for his 200-foot defensive game; something rare to find in a 17-year old player. The Campbellville, ON native has also been a key contributor to Kingston's secondary scoring, tallying an impressive 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) through 50 games.

Kitchener - Cameron Reid (#18)

Picked six picks after Hopkins as the 10th overall pick from the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Cameron Reid has really broken out this season for Kitchener. Reid is one of the OHL's top prospects for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft as he sits in third on the Rangers in points as a 17 year-old defenseman. He's a mobile, puck-moving defender and can play in all situations already. Keep an eye out for Reid to put his stamp on a crucial matchup later on tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

