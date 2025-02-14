Rangers Look for Season Sweep against Frontenacs in Kingston on Valentine's Day

February 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - The Kitchener Rangers make their lone trip to Kingston this Friday for their final matchup against the Frontenacs, and they are looking to sweep the season set. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and Kingston last met back in December 2024 at The Aud. In the matchup, the Rangers earned a 3-2 victory in overtime against the Frontenacs. Kingston gained the early advantage in the game, taking a 2-0 lead a few minutes into the second period. However, due to the resilience of the Rangers, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) would bury two consecutive goals of his own before captain Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) would get the game-winner in overtime. At the time, it was Kitchener's seventh straight win. In the crease, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons made 26 saves, posting a .929 save percentage.

Over the Years:

Friday's cross-conference showdown is the second and final meeting between Kitchener and Kingston this season, with the Rangers 1-0-0-0 in the only previous matchup this year. Last season, each team earned a victory, as the Blueshirts were 1-1-0-0. However, since 2019, Kitchener has held the edge, boasting a 5-2-0-0 record overall while going 1-2-0-0 at Slush Puppie Place over that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (37-11-4-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Blueshirts had their two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Oshawa Generals. Despite a valiant come-from-behind effort, tying the game with just over a minute left in regulation, the Generals would earn the extra point.

Trailing 1-0 in the first period, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) would collect his first of two goals to even the score before Oshawa would find the back of the net twice more and take a convincing 3-1 lead. However, Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) registered his second point of the night and third straight game with a goal to cut the deficit in half before Swick would find the back of the net for his team-high 25th marker of the season. Though the Rangers scratched and clawed to earn at least a point, it was the Generals that would find the winner in overtime. In net, Jackson Parsons was solid, turning aside 26 of 29 shots faced.

Each team was granted three power play opportunities in the contest but neither club would capitalize, going a combined 0-for-6 on the man advantage. Kitchener enters Friday's game against Kingston with a power play success rate of 22.2% and an 85% efficiency rating on the penalty kill through 53 games played.

Rangers to Watch:

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) earned the game's second star on Tuesday against Oshawa after another two-goal performance - his second in five games. Swick now leads the Rangers in first goals (6), overall goals (25), and sits tied for first on the team in points (51). The Vegas Golden Knights prospect has at least a point in four of his last five contests, earning five goals and an assist for a six-point total over that span. Though he did not register a point in the only previous meeting against Kingston this year, he'll look to change that on Friday.

Adrian Misaljevic enters Friday's clash with the Frontenacs on a three-game point streak, earning a goal and two assists. Misaljevic ranks third on the Rangers in assists (27), second in goals (24), and tied for first in points (51). The veteran forward is projected to finish with a career-high 66 points, already setting a personal best of 24 goals in a season with 15 games left on the schedule. Misaljevic will look to continue his impressive season on Friday in Kingston.

The Rangers have been on a roll as of late, thanks to the star-studded play of netminder Jackson Parsons. In the last outing against the Frontenacs, Parsons stood tall, making 26 saves and posting a .929 save percentage. This season, Parsons became the first goaltender to reach the 30-win milestone, boasting a 30-10-3 record. Parsons leads the OHL in wins (30), shutouts (4), and goals against average (2.26) while holding the third-best save percentage (.921). Parsons will look for a repeat performance against Kingston on Friday, adding to his sensational 2024-25 campaign.

SCOUTING THE FRONTENACS (30-14-5-2)

Fourth in the Eastern Conference, Seventh in the OHL

The Frontenacs bounced back after a 6-0 loss to the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday, defeating the Owen Sound Attack 4-2 on Sunday. Kingston got out to a fast start, scoring two goals in the opening 1:27 of the game and taking a decisive 2-0 lead on the road at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Gage Hayes of the Frontenacs would proceed to score his second of the game, extending the lead to 3-0 after 20 minutes. Owen Sound would push back, scoring twice in the middle frame before Hayes would collect a hat-trick in the final period after he sealed the deal with an empty-netter. In goal, Frontenacs netminder Charlie Schenkel made 17 saves.

There was a total of six power plays in the contest as Kingston went 0-for-3 and Owen Sound went 1-for-3. After 51 games, the Frontenacs have scored on the man advantage at a 26% rate while killing off penalties at 78.6%.

Kingston now shifts focus to an important game against Kitchener as they chase a franchise record, in search of their 10th consecutive win on home ice. Their last loss at Slush Puppie Place came on Friday, December 6th against the Barrie Colts.

Frontenacs to Watch:

Cedric Guindon is fresh off a six-game point streak, scoring eight points (4G, 4A) in his last eight games. Against the Rangers in December, Guindon was effective, recording a goal and an assist for a two-point night. On the season, the Montreal Canadiens prospect ranks second on the team in goals (30) and points (71), while sitting tied for second in assists (41). Guindon will look to mirror his December performance and build off his recent play against Kitchener on Friday.

Emil Pieniniemi has five points in his last five games (1G, 4A) and has produced at over a point-per-game pace for Kingston this season. In December, Pieniniemi registered an assist against Kitchener as part of an ongoing 10-game point streak. The D-man is competing in his first season with the Frontenacs, leading all defencemen and skaters in assists (42) and ranking fifth on the team in points (49). Due to his strong freshman season, Pieniniemi is a player to watch when the Rangers come to town.

Gage Heyes picked up his second hat trick of the season against Owen Sound on Sunday, adding to his career year in his fourth campaign with Kingston. Heyes has surpassed his previous career highs in goals, assists, and points this season, picking up 17 goals, 20 assists, and 37 points in 51 games. In the last meeting in Kitchener, Heyes got on the scoresheet with a helper. The veteran forward poses a threat on offence to the Rangers after another three-goal performance last weekend.

Drafted Frontenacs:

The Frontenacs have eight players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was selected in 2022, six who were picked in 2023, and one who was taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Cedrick Guindon (Montreal Canadiens) was selected in 2022 while Tuomas Uronen (Vegas Golden Knights), Joey Willis (Nashville Predators), Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres), Ethan Hay (Tampa Bay Lightning), Emil Pieniniemi (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Quinton Burns (St. Louis Blues) were picked in 2023. Jacob Battaglia (Calgary Flames) was taken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE - Friday Night Faceoff

Friday's showdown between Kitchener and Kingston is the latest edition of Friday Night Faceoff presented by Rogers TV and Cogeco. The stream features the best matchup to kick off the weekend on every Friday night. You can watch the game for free across OHL digital platforms such as OHL Live on CHL TV, YouTube, X, and Facebook. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After Friday's game against Kingston, the East Avenue Blue wrap up the weekend in the nation's capital against the Ottawa 67's on Sunday, February 16th. Kitchener will then head to Peterborough to finish a three-game road trip in a Monday matinee on February 17th. Puck drop against Ottawa is set for 2:00 p.m. at TD Place.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

