Game Day - March 7 - GUE vs. SAR
March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Sarnia Sting are in town for the final meeting this season.
Tonight's game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with John Sleeman, CEO of Sleeman Breweries, Teddy England from the Elora Legion, and the winners of the 2025 tab collection contest. On Friday, there will be information tables along the concourse and the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser will be held during the second intermission with three great prizes including a $100.00 Game Stop gift card, a Sleeman heritage wooden cooler box, and a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2024/2025 Guelph Storm team.
To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
Has 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists) in 58 games this season
Has 13 points (9 goals, 4 assists) in his last 10 games
Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting
Beckham Edwards
46th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists) in 53 games this season
Has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) through 3 games against the Storm this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sarnia 2-0-1-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sarnia 1-1-2-0 Guelph 3-0-1-0
Last 5 Years Sarnia 7-7-4-2 Guelph 13-5-1-1
Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Guelph Sarnia 3-2-3-1 Guelph 6-2-0-1
Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Sarnia Sarnia 4-5-1-1 Guelph 7-3-1-0
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025
- Game Day - March 7 - GUE vs. SAR - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 61, Firebirds vs Bulldogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Head North to Take on Wolves - Oshawa Generals
- Colts Fall to Saginaw - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Game Day - March 7 - GUE vs. SAR
- Storm Set to Host Third Annual Captain's Cause Night Sponsored by BDO Canada
- Friday, March 7th Is Sleeman Pick up the Tab Night
- Royal City Jockstrap Jersey Auction Raises $11,350 for Victim Services Wellington
- Game Day - March 2nd - GUE vs. SAR