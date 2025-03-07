Game Day - March 7 - GUE vs. SAR

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Sarnia Sting are in town for the final meeting this season.

Tonight's game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with John Sleeman, CEO of Sleeman Breweries, Teddy England from the Elora Legion, and the winners of the 2025 tab collection contest. On Friday, there will be information tables along the concourse and the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser will be held during the second intermission with three great prizes including a $100.00 Game Stop gift card, a Sleeman heritage wooden cooler box, and a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2024/2025 Guelph Storm team.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

Has 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists) in 58 games this season

Has 13 points (9 goals, 4 assists) in his last 10 games

Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting

Beckham Edwards

46th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists) in 53 games this season

Has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) through 3 games against the Storm this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sarnia 2-0-1-0 Guelph 1-2-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sarnia 1-1-2-0 Guelph 3-0-1-0

Last 5 Years Sarnia 7-7-4-2 Guelph 13-5-1-1

Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Guelph Sarnia 3-2-3-1 Guelph 6-2-0-1

Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Sarnia Sarnia 4-5-1-1 Guelph 7-3-1-0

Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

