OHL Concludes Review into Actions of London Knights Player Cam Allen

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the conclusion of a League review into the actions of London Knights player Cam Allen on February 8, 2025 that resulted in his being charged by the London Police Service with offences related to impaired driving.

Now that the legal matter has been concluded, the OHL has imposed several requirements of Allen in order to be reinstated to play in the league, which he will be eligible for starting on Sunday, March 16 following a period of 15 games under suspension.

Reinstatement requirements include mandatory enrollment in a counselling program for substance use and an associated treatment plan. Allen is also required to engage in community service dedicated to giving back to the hockey community, as well as participation in an accountability program. He will be subject to an ensuing probationary period upon his return to play.

Allen's reinstatement effective March 16 will be subject to satisfying the League that he is actively participating in the above noted rehabilitation measures.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.