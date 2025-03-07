Spitfires' Kathy McLlwain Powering Success Ahead of International Women's Day

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







As the Windsor Spitfires face off against the Kitchener Rangers tonight, the matchup carries added significance with International Women's Day fast approaching tomorrow! It's a time to recognize the contributions of women in hockey, including those making an impact behind the scenes, such as Spitfires' Skating Coach Kathy McLlwain.

McLlwain has played a key role helping Windsor's players improve their skating. With over 30 years of experience as an NCCP Certified Figure and Power Skating Coach, she has worked with amateur and pro athletes, focusing on speed, strength, agility, and acceleration. Her coaching builds confidence and helps players perform at their best.

Beyond coaching, McLlwain is also involved in evaluating and scouting potential prospects. A former competitive skater with Skate Canada, she transitioned to a professional career with the Ice Capades before becoming the head coach of Finland's National Synchronized Skating Team at the World Cup in Boston. She has provided instruction at all levels, from minor hockey to the NHL, working with elite athletes such as Bo Horvat, Boone Jenner, Natalie Spooner, Corey Perry, Ryan O'Reilly, Ella Shelton, Jared McCann, and members of Canada's U18 Women's Team.

Trailblazers like McLlwain are shaping hockey's future. Her work drives the Spitfires' success and shows the vital role women play in the sport. With Windsor clinching the West Division title and sitting third in the OHL with a 41-15-4-1 regular season record, her impact is clear.

Tonight, the Rangers will host their annual International Women's Day Game, recognizing the contributions of women in sports. Fans are invited to join the celebration, highlighting the impact of women in hockey and inspiring future athletes!

Catch the OHL Friday Night Faceoff live and free on OHL Live, YouTube, X, and Facebook! The action gets underway at 7:00 p.m. as this key Western Conference showdown unfolds at The Aud!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.