Behind Diversified Scoring, Otters Clinch OHL Postseason Spot for Second-Straight Season

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - After the fireworks of Sunday afternoon shook the hockey world, the Erie Otters would return in front of the hometown faithful for a decisive Midwest Division showdown against the Owen Sound Attack. With an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot with a win in regulation, the Otters would hope to close out their final Friday game of the regular season in a memorable way for all involved. With the game night being Erie's annual Women's Empowerment Night (pres. by Erie Women's Empowerment), a fun-filled environment would permeate in downtown Erie.

The puck would drop on an Erie Friday night, and the Otters would go on the power play within the first minute. The Otters knocked on Owen Sound's door before a penalty would be assessed to Tyler Challenger. Brief four-on-four play would commence before Owen Sound's Pierce Mbuyi would return to the ice and begin Erie's penalty kill. The Attack would draw first blood when Braedyn Rogers (7) would slip the puck past Erie's Noah Erliden. Erie returned to the penalty kill at the 11:19 mark and would be able to kill it cleanly. Erie would pile on the shots, with multiple breakaway opportunities but Owen Sound's Carter George would remain flawless through the first period. The period ended, Erie trailing 1-0 despite outshooting the Attack 10-6.

The Otters would go on another early power play to begin the second period. Despite testing Carter George in net, Erie would be unable to equalize. Both teams would battle for control, moving the puck end to end, but it wouldn't be until after the halfway mark that Erie would have a true chance. With two of the Attack in the penalty box and a five-on-three man advantage, Martin Misiak (20) would strike true and draw the game even at 1-1 with 7:22 left in the period.

The Otters would continue the previous periods' trend of early success with Tyler Challenger (5) extending the Otters' lead to 2-1 just three minutes into the third. Two minutes later, Malcolm Spence (27) would deal the killing blow with another goal, pulling the Otters up 3-1. Erie would go on the penalty kill just over six minutes into the period and be able to kill it cleanly before returning to even-strength. As the puck would travel end to end, both goaltenders would pull off sprawling saves to prevent either team from adding to the score. With 14 minutes left to play, Garrett Frazer (1) would find his very first OHL goal and make it a 4-1 game. Time would expire and after scoring four unanswered goals and securing the victory.

For the second-straight season, postseason hockey returns to Northwest Pennsylvania as the Erie Otters have punched their ticket to the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

With Erie's win over the Owen Sound Attack, the Otters have clinched a playoff berth for the 18th time in team-history. Last season, Erie bowed out in the first round after a hard-fought battle with the Kitchener Rangers in their first postseason series since 2017 and will look to go on a run in their return to "The Dance".

Opponent, dates and start times for the first round of the OHL Playoffs are still to be determined. Information on postseason ticket packages will be announced soon. Keep an eye on the Otters social media and website for the latest updates.

Erie closes out the shorter weekend with a Saturday night season-series finale showdown with the Owen Sound Attack. This game night will be our annual Kids Takeover Game (pres. by expERIEnce Children's Museum), with junior staff running the show from the press box to the bench and everywhere in between. The first 500 kids in the arena will receive a free admission pass to the expERIEnce Children's Museum. Erie will then prepare for a Tuesday/Wednesday road series at Windsor and Sarnia.

