Frontenacs Set for Battle against the Knights

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are heading to London tonight to take on the Knights tonight in a highly anticipated rematch from their previous regular season matchup in November. It was a 5-4 shootout win for London but it was arguably the game of the season full of back and forth action, a game where the Frontenacs pushed the Knights to the brink. It should be a fun rematch tonight in London now that both teams have made additions as they've both loaded up in hopes of winning an OHL Championship.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won just one of their last six games in London

Kingston's February record of 9-3-0-1 is the second best February in franchise history, trailing only the 15/16 Frontenacs' record of 10-1-0-0.

London Calling

These two teams squared off in Kingston back in November and it was a 5-4 shootout win for London. Both sides were missing pieces during that matchup, but both teams have also added pieces since they last faced off. It's sure to be an entertaining rematch tonight with both teams fairly close to full strength. The Frontenacs need to put last night in the rearview mirror and focus on the task at hand, shutting down the high-powered offence of the Western Conference leading London Knights.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

The Calgary Flames second round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft is just three goals away from hitting the 40 goal plateau for the first time in his OHL career. Jacob Battaglia wants to win and he knows what is at stake heading down the stretch. After a disappointing 7-1 result last night in Windsor, look for Battaglia to help lead the way and correct course tonight in London.

London - Easton Cowan (#7)

The reigning OHL MVP has been on a tear as of late, with back-to-back hat trick performances in Oshawa and Brantford within the last week. The Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect didn't play against the Frontenacs in Kingston earlier this season, so it'll be his first experience against the Frontenacs this season. Cowan has been taking down our eastern conference rivals, let's hope the Fronts can turn the tides back on London later on tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Wednesday, March 12th @ 7PM - vs Ottawa 67's

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.