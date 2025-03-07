Gens Head North to Take on Wolves

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals start their road trip north as they take on the Sudbury Wolves in a Friday night showdown.

Oshawa is coming off a big 4-0 win over the Brampton Steelheads who have been surging up the Eastern Conference standings. The Gens now find themselves just one point behind the Brantford Bulldogs for the top spot in both the conference and the division.

The Sudbury Wolves are coming into this one right on the tails of the Niagara IceDogs sitting just two points behind them for sixth in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand. Sudbury has not been playing their best hockey of late going 4-6-0-0 in their last 10 games, but the Gens will need to be sharp as the Wolves have won two in a row.

It has been a little while since these two lasts faced off all the way back in November when Oshawa took Sudbury down 4-2, since then both teams made big deadline moves for defenseman.

Colby Barlow got things started for the Gens in the first period before Luca Marrelli struck opening up a two-goal lead in the first 10 minutes of the game.

After Jack Musty scored to cut the lead in half it was Owen Griffin scoring to restore the Generals two goal cushion.

In the third the Wolves would strike again bringing themselves with in one goal again, but with the Sudbury net empty it was Luca D'Amato sliding the puck in to put the game out of reach.

The Oshawa Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre on March 16th when they. Host their Annual St. Patrick's Day game against the Sudbury Wolves. Get your tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.