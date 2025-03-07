Rangers Welcome Spitfires to Kitchener for International Women's Day Game

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers kick off their three-game homestand with a Western Conference showdown against the Windsor Spitfires for the club's annual International Women's Day Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PROMOTIONS

On Friday, the Rangers will host their annual International Women's Day Game at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, highlighting all the important women within the organization and the community. This special game day is reflective of the Rangers' dedication to inclusivity and recognizing the achievements of women in sports. Fans and community members are invited to be part of the festivities at The Aud, where the game will showcase the impact of women in sports and inspire young athletes with insights from accomplished professionals in the industry.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

Kitchener and Windsor have not played one another since December, with the last meeting taking place at the WFCU Centre on the 7th. The game marked the third between the two this season as the Rangers managed to escape with a 3-2 shootout victory. Most of the goal-scoring and action happened in the early portion of the game with a three-goal first period that saw Kitchener's Tanner Lam find the back of the net first, but Windsor led 2-1 after 20 minutes. Kitchener would draw even in the second period as Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) buried his fifth goal of the year, with no further score in the third or overtime. Needing a shootout, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) scored the lone goal among five shooters, sealing the deal on a comeback victory for the Blueshirts. In net, Jackson Parsons stopped 33 of 35 shots faced, posting a .943 save percentage in the win.

Over the Years:

Friday's contest is the fourth and final between the Rangers and Spitfires this season, with Kitchener going 1-2-0-0 thus far. The Blueshirts last hosted the Spitfires on November 22nd, dropping a 3-1 result. In the 2023-24 campaign, the tables were turned as Kitchener went 3-1-0-0 in four meetings against Windsor. In the last five years, the East Avenue Blue holds an overall record of 11-10-2-0 against the Spitfires, going 6-4-1-0 on home ice over that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (42-13-4-2)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Rangers kept their point streak alive, extending it to five straight games, but the club dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout against the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday. The start of the game looked promising for the Blueshirts as Evan Headrick and Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) helped give Kitchener a 2-0 lead by the early minutes of the second period. However, after a short-handed goal before the end of the period from Owen Sound, cutting the deficit in half, the Attack would rally in the third to find one more goal and tie the game after a full 60 minutes. After overtime solved nothing, the game headed to a shootout where the Attack scored both of their attempts and earned a 3-2 win on home ice. Between the pipes, Jason Schaubel made 25 saves in the loss, posting a .926 save percentage.

With a combined five power play chances, neither team was able to capitalize on the man advantage. The Rangers went 0-for-4 on the night, while the Attack went 0-for-1. Through 61 games, Kitchener boasts a successful power play percentage of 21.8% while maintaining an OHL-best 84.8% on the penalty kill with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Rangers to Watch

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) saw his three-game point streak come to an end on Saturday, but the forward was red-hot during that stretch, tallying four goals and two assists for six points. This season, he has been producing at better than a point-per-game pace, racking up 23 goals, 23 assists, and 46 points in 42 games. His impressive performance places him third on the team in goals, fourth in points, and second in power play goals (8). Pridham found the back of the net in his last matchup against Windsor and will aim to reignite his scoring touch on Friday.

Cameron Reid has been on a roll, notching six points (4G, 2A) in his last seven games, including a four-game point streak that ended on Saturday. The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman has been a steady presence on the Rangers' blueline and a key contributor offensively. Reid leads all Rangers defensemen in goals, assists, and points while also ranking tied for first in assists (36) and third in overall scoring (50). Against Windsor this season, he has registered two assists in three games and will look to add to that total at the Aud on Friday.

Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) has recently found his offensive touch, recording a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak. Known for his strong defensive play, the Rangers' captain has totaled five goals, 13 assists, and 18 points this season while maintaining a plus-12 rating in his first year wearing the 'C.' Though he has yet to register a point in three games against Windsor this season, Andonovski will aim to keep his momentum going and breakthrough on Friday.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (41-15-4-1)

Second in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

The Spitfires got back in the win column on Thursday night, snapping a two-game losing skid by defeating the Kingston Frontenacs convincingly, 7-1 at WFCU Center. Despite the lopsided final score, it was Kingston that struck first, finding the back of the net just 1:50 into the game. However, Windsor responded overwhelmingly, piling up seven unanswered goals to secure the statement win on home ice. The offensive outburst was led by Ilya Protas and AJ Spellacy, who each recorded multi-goal performances. Special teams played a crucial role in the Spitfires' success, as they converted twice on the power play and added a short-handed tally. Between the pipes, Carter Froggett delivered a solid performance, stopping 24 of 25 shots and finishing with a .960 save percentage.

Windsor found success on the man advantage, going 2-for-4 (50%) on their power play opportunities in the matchup now with an efficiency rating of 24.5% through 61 games played in the category. Conversely, on the penalty kill, the Spitfires held the Frontenacs scoreless on their five power play chances, boasting a success rate when down a man of 81.1%. After visiting Kitchener, the Spitfires will head back to Windsor for a two-game homestand, kicking things off against the Erie Otters on Tuesday.

Spitfires to Watch:

Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) has been on an impressive stretch, recording at least a point in 11 of his last 12 games, registering 11 goals, 16 assists, and 27 points over that stretch. The Los Angeles Kings prospect has reached the 100-point milestone for the first time in his OHL career, currently sitting with 107 points, third most in the OHL. On the Spitfires, he ranks second in goals (44) and first in assists (63) and points (107). Against Kitchener, he has two goals in three games this season.

Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) is another key player to watch in Kitchener. In his first season with the Spitfires, he has already reached the 100-point milestone, currently sitting at 105. Protas trails only Greentree in assists (60) and points (105) while holding the team lead in goals (45). Despite facing Kitchener just twice this season, he has made an impact in both games, recording a goal and an assist. Heading into Friday's game, he has recorded points in 11 of his last 12 outings, amassing 11 goals, 17 assists, and 28 points over that span.

Ethan Belchetz has been a thorn in the Rangers' side all season. Despite posting a solid 36 points (16G, 20A) on the year, he has been especially dominant against Kitchener, racking up seven points in just three meetings. That total includes a monstrous six-point performance (4G, 2A) back in September. In the most recent matchup, Belchetz added a primary assist, further solidifying his impact. As the teams prepare to face off again, the Rangers will need to find a way to contain him and limit his offensive threat.

Drafted Spitfires:

The Spitfires have four players that have been drafted to the NHL, three that were selected in 2024, and one that was picked in the 2022 NHL Entry draft. Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings), AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), and Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) were taken in the 2024 draft. Tnias Mathurin (Detroit Red Wings) was selected in the 2022 draft.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game, and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE - Friday Night Faceoff

Friday's showdown between Kitchener and Windsor is the latest edition of Friday Night Faceoff presented by Rogers TV and Cogeco. The stream features the best matchup to kick off the weekend every Friday night. You can watch the game for free across OHL digital platforms, such as OHL Live on CHL TV, YouTube, X, and Facebook. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Up next, the Rangers will host their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, for the second last time this season on Sunday, March 9th. The Blueshirts will then wrap up their three-game home stretch and season series against the North Bay Battalion on Friday, March 14th. Puck drop against the Storm is scheduled for an afternoon start of 2:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

