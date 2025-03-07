Bulldogs Run Past Firebirds, 4-2

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs' Adam Jiříček versus Flint Firebirds' Hayden Reid

FLINT - Chris Thibodeau recorded his second consecutive multi-point game with a goal and an assist, but it was not enough as the Flint Firebirds fell to the Brantford Bulldogs, 4-2 on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Brantford had the upper hand in the first period, sending a flurry of shots towards Flint goaltender Nathan Day. The Bulldogs had 15 shots in the opening frame but were denied every time, including a spectacular desperation save from Day with three minutes remaining.

The Firebirds broke the seal in the final minute of the first. On a faceoff in the Brantford zone, Thibodeau dug the puck loose and fired it under the pads of Ryerson Leenders to make it 1-0 Flint at the end of one.

Flint carried the momentum from the end of the first into the second period, taking a 2-0 lead two minutes into the frame. Thibodeau flew into the zone down the right wall, and handed the puck across to Matthew Wang, who made the final pass to Artem Frolov on the backdoor to finish off the goal.

The Bulldogs found their game late in the second period and finally got one past Day. Nick Lardis added to his league-leading total for his first of the game and made the score 2-1, Flint going into the final frame.

Brantford kept coming in the third, rattling off three unanswered goals en route to the win. Lucas Moore tied the game for the Bulldogs with a snapshot from the high slot to beat Day. Two minutes later, Lardis scored another for Brantford to jump in front 3-2. Marek Vanacker finished on a wrap-around for a Bulldogs insurance goal late in the third and sealed Brantford's 4-2 victory.

The Firebirds fell to 27-29-2-3 with the loss, while the Bulldogs jumped to 39-18-5-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Chris Thibodeau notched his 14th multi-point game of the season. It was the second time he has recorded multiple points in back-to-back games...Artem Frolov recorded his third goal of the season and his first since January 11...the Firebirds killed off the only Brantford power play of the game. They have killed 18 consecutive penalties and are 25 for their last 26 on the penalty kill.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds finish their three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

