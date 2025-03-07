Barrie Edges Soo, 3-2

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts crossed back over the border on Friday to take on the Soo Greyhounds for their second game of the five-day road trip.

Carter Lowe scored his first career OHL goal at the GFL Memorial Centre in 2022 and would go on to open the scoring in tonight's contest. Lowe's 2024-25 season has been a breakout year as the goal notched his 16th of the season. Kashawn Aitcheson would set himself up in the Colts record book less than three minutes later after registering his 23rd goal of the season. With the goal, Aitcheson is tied with Andrew Marshall, Aaron Ekblad and Brandt Clarke with the most goals in a single season by a Colts defenseman.

The Soo Greyhounds would respond in the second period to bring it to a one-goal game despite them outshooting the Colts 27-10 after 40 minutes.

The Colts' penalty trouble in the third would cost them with the Greyhounds converting on the man advantage. The tie game was short-lived as the Greyhounds were caught with too many men on the ice. Emil Hemming found his 17th goal on the powerplay at the side of the net, the goal would serve as the eventual game-winner and second of his OHL career.

Ben Hrbeik played a huge part in the Colts' success, stopping 43/45 shots he faced despite the Colts only registering 19. Hrebik was recognized for his performance with second-star honours while Aitcheson picked up the third star.

The Colts will enjoy a day off on Saturday and look to continue the momentum into Sudbury on Sunday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.