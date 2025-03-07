Kingston Frontenacs Organization Mourns the Loss of Dick Cherry

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague, mentor, and dear friend, Dick Cherry.

"Dick was an incredible human being that meant a lot to me personally." said Frontenacs President and Governor Doug Springer. "He was an ally and a confidant, but more importantly he was a dear friend of mine and valued member of the Frontenacs family. May his memory be a blessing."

Doug Springer and the Springer family, along with Frontenacs staff and players would like to send our deepest condolences to the Cherry family and friends.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.