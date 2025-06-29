Kieren Dervin, Tyler Hopkins Get Selected in the 3rd Round

Los Angeles, CA - Two members of the Kingston Frontenacs heard their names called during the 2025 NHL Entry Draft that took place this past Friday and Saturday night. Kieren Dervin and Tyler Hopkins were both selected from the black and gold; just two of a staggering 93 skaters that were drafted out of the Canadian Hockey League.

Kieren Dervin heard his name called at the very start of the third round as the Vancouver Canucks drafted Dervin with the 65th overall pick.

"Dervin was one of the biggest risers this year, and someone we considered to be a potential late-round steal. I love the pick at 65." said Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff.

Dervin spent most of his season with St. Andrew's College, playing games for the Frontenacs when his St. Andrew's schedule allowed. Once his season was finished at St. Andrew's, Dervin joined the Frontenacs full time at the tail end of the OHL regular season and into the playoffs. The Gloucester, ON native made an impression on Troy Mann and the coaching staff while he was in a Kingston jersey as he was mixed in near the top of the lineup and seeing the ice in some critical situations throughout the playoffs.

Shortly after Dervin was off the board in the third round, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Tyler Hopkins with the 86th overall pick. Hopkins gets to put on the jersey of the team he grew up cheering for, as the Campbellville, ON product saw his dreams come true on Saturday.

"Leafs take Tyler Hopkins. Lots to like. Good skater, versatile, and can create with pace." says Brock Otten of McKeen's Hockey. "The competitive edge to his game will need to continue to evolve in order for him to reach the NHL as a middle six type but he's a great kid. Great pick." continued Otten.

Tyler Hopkins was the 4th overall selection in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and had a career year this past season with the Frontenacs. Hopkins had 51 points in 67 games on a stacked Frontenacs team and was often on the ice late in the game defending a lead, something that Troy Mann has trusted Hopkins with all season long.

With a large amount of graduating players from the forward group, Frontenacs fans can expect both Kieren Dervin and Tyler Hopkins to help lead the way on the offensive side of the puck for the Frontenacs when the puck drops on the 2025-26 OHL season this September.

