Colts Fall to Saginaw

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts and Spirit met on Thursday night to close out their final meeting of the regular season.

The Colts would jump out to an early 2-0 lead with Cole Beaudoin scoring 12 seconds in and Anthony Romani ripping it top corner a few moments later.

The Spirit would climb back into the game by scoring six straight. Both Beaudoin and Romani would find the scoresheet once again but it wasn't enough.

On his 20th birthday, Brad Gardiner added two assists while Kashawn Aitcheson notched a pair himself.

The Colts will travel back over the border to take on the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night.

