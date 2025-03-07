Rangers Score Seven in High-Scoring Victory Over Spitfires
March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Rangers put seven goals past the Spitfires on route to a 7-4 victory on our International Women's Day game night. Kitchener scored five times in the third period, twice on the power play and once into an empty Windsor goal to seal the victory. With two goals in the game, Adrian Misaljevic is now just one goal shy of the 30-goal mark. Jackson Parsons turned away 39 shots earning his 35th victory of the season.
Kitchener got the games first two goals, but Noah Morneau and Windsor would respond with two unanswered of their own to send the game tied into the third period. The teams combined for seven third period goals making it an eventful final frame. Adrian Misaljevic restored the Ranger lead before Liam Greentree scored the equalizer. After a Luca Romano power play goal and Andrew Vermeulen strike, Kitchener was able to keep the Spitfires from tying the game. Noah Morneau completed his hat-trick to bring Windsor within one with 3:52 to play in regulation, but Jack Pridham and Luca Romano put any idea of a comeback to rest securing the victory for the Rangers.
Attendance: 6,955
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, WSR 0
3:00 Matthew Hlacar (7) - Max Dirracolo
2nd Period
KIT 2, WSR 0
2:15 Adrian Misaljevic (28) - Tanner Lam, Andrew MacNiel
KIT 2, WSR 1
9:52 Noah Morneau (23) - Ilya Protas
KIT 2, WSR 2 - PPG
18:43 Noah Morneau (24) - Liam Greentree, Carson Woodall
3rd Period
KIT 3, WSR 2
1:43 Adrian Misaljevic (29) - Luke Ellinas, Matthew Andonovski
KIT 3, WSR 3
3:25 Liam Greentree (45) - Noah Morneau, Ilya Protas
KIT 4, WSR 3 - PPG
10:53 Luca Romano (23) - Matthew Andonovski, Jakub Chromiak
KIT 5, WSR 3 - GWG
11:38 Andrew Vermeulen (14) - Cameron Mercer
KIT 5, WSR 4
16:08 Noah Morneau (25) - Ilya Protas, Liam Greentree
KIT 6, WSR 4 - PPG
17:59 Jack Pridham (24) - Unassisted
KIT 7, WSR 4 - ENG
19:18 Luca Romano (24) - Cameron Reid
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (2G)
Second Star: Noah Morneau (3G, 1A)
Third Star: Jackson Parsons (39 Saves)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 34 - WSR 43
Power play: KIT 2/5 - WSR 1/3
FO%: KIT 45% - WSR 55%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 39/43 Saves, Four Goals Against
L: Carter Froggett (WSR) - 27/33 Saves, Six Goals Against
UP NEXT:
Up next, the Rangers will host their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, for the second last time this season on Sunday, March 9th. The Blueshirts will then wrap up their three-game home stretch and season series against the North Bay Battalion on Friday, March 14th. Puck drop against the Storm is scheduled for an afternoon start of 2:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers on game night
(Nick Oreskovic/Kitchener Rangers)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025
- Barrie Edges Soo, 3-2 - Barrie Colts
- Rangers Score Seven in High-Scoring Victory Over Spitfires - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Fall to Wolves in Sudbury - Oshawa Generals
- Bulldogs Run Past Firebirds, 4-2 - Flint Firebirds
- Behind Diversified Scoring, Otters Clinch OHL Postseason Spot for Second-Straight Season - Erie Otters
- Spitfires Fall to Kitchener 7-4 - Windsor Spitfires
- Thomas Equals Franchise Record; Lardis Lasers a Pair in 4-2 Win - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spitfires' Kathy McLlwain Powering Success Ahead of International Women's Day - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Set for Battle against the Knights - Kingston Frontenacs
- Kingston Frontenacs Organization Mourns the Loss of Dick Cherry - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Concludes Review into Actions of London Knights Player Cam Allen - OHL
- Rangers Welcome Spitfires to Kitchener for International Women's Day Game - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day - March 7 - GUE vs. SAR - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 61, Firebirds vs Bulldogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Head North to Take on Wolves - Oshawa Generals
- Colts Fall to Saginaw - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Score Seven in High-Scoring Victory Over Spitfires
- Rangers Welcome Spitfires to Kitchener for International Women's Day Game
- Kitchener Rangers Take over Carl Zehr Square for the First-Ever Downtown Showdown
- Rangers Fall 3-2 in Shootout, But Become Second Team to Reach 90-Point Mark
- Trent Swick Signs Entry-Level Contract with Vegas Golden Knights