Rangers Score Seven in High-Scoring Victory Over Spitfires

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Rangers put seven goals past the Spitfires on route to a 7-4 victory on our International Women's Day game night. Kitchener scored five times in the third period, twice on the power play and once into an empty Windsor goal to seal the victory. With two goals in the game, Adrian Misaljevic is now just one goal shy of the 30-goal mark. Jackson Parsons turned away 39 shots earning his 35th victory of the season.

Kitchener got the games first two goals, but Noah Morneau and Windsor would respond with two unanswered of their own to send the game tied into the third period. The teams combined for seven third period goals making it an eventful final frame. Adrian Misaljevic restored the Ranger lead before Liam Greentree scored the equalizer. After a Luca Romano power play goal and Andrew Vermeulen strike, Kitchener was able to keep the Spitfires from tying the game. Noah Morneau completed his hat-trick to bring Windsor within one with 3:52 to play in regulation, but Jack Pridham and Luca Romano put any idea of a comeback to rest securing the victory for the Rangers.

Attendance: 6,955

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, WSR 0

3:00 Matthew Hlacar (7) - Max Dirracolo

2nd Period

KIT 2, WSR 0

2:15 Adrian Misaljevic (28) - Tanner Lam, Andrew MacNiel

KIT 2, WSR 1

9:52 Noah Morneau (23) - Ilya Protas

KIT 2, WSR 2 - PPG

18:43 Noah Morneau (24) - Liam Greentree, Carson Woodall

3rd Period

KIT 3, WSR 2

1:43 Adrian Misaljevic (29) - Luke Ellinas, Matthew Andonovski

KIT 3, WSR 3

3:25 Liam Greentree (45) - Noah Morneau, Ilya Protas

KIT 4, WSR 3 - PPG

10:53 Luca Romano (23) - Matthew Andonovski, Jakub Chromiak

KIT 5, WSR 3 - GWG

11:38 Andrew Vermeulen (14) - Cameron Mercer

KIT 5, WSR 4

16:08 Noah Morneau (25) - Ilya Protas, Liam Greentree

KIT 6, WSR 4 - PPG

17:59 Jack Pridham (24) - Unassisted

KIT 7, WSR 4 - ENG

19:18 Luca Romano (24) - Cameron Reid

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (2G)

Second Star: Noah Morneau (3G, 1A)

Third Star: Jackson Parsons (39 Saves)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 34 - WSR 43

Power play: KIT 2/5 - WSR 1/3

FO%: KIT 45% - WSR 55%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 39/43 Saves, Four Goals Against

L: Carter Froggett (WSR) - 27/33 Saves, Six Goals Against

UP NEXT:

Up next, the Rangers will host their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, for the second last time this season on Sunday, March 9th. The Blueshirts will then wrap up their three-game home stretch and season series against the North Bay Battalion on Friday, March 14th. Puck drop against the Storm is scheduled for an afternoon start of 2:00 p.m.

