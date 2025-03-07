Generals Fall to Wolves in Sudbury
March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals lost against the Sudbury Wolves tonight 5-3.
In the first period, the Generals and Wolves traded goals twice. The period ended 2-2, with Hudson Chitaroni and Quentin Musty on the scoresheet for Sudbury, while Zachary Sandhu and Calum Ritchie found the back of the net for Oshawa. Ritchie's goal snapped his 11-game goalless drought and was his first as a New York Islanders prospect.
Sudbury scored three unanswered in the second period to take a 5-2 after 40 minutes. Musty and Chitaroni each double-dipped while Nathan Villeneuve scored his 32nd of the season.
Despite a third period effort from your Generals and a late goal by Colby Barlow, Oshawa was unable to mount a comeback.
Oshawa is back in action Saturday night against the Soo Greyhounds.
