Generals Fall to Wolves in Sudbury

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals lost against the Sudbury Wolves tonight 5-3.

In the first period, the Generals and Wolves traded goals twice. The period ended 2-2, with Hudson Chitaroni and Quentin Musty on the scoresheet for Sudbury, while Zachary Sandhu and Calum Ritchie found the back of the net for Oshawa. Ritchie's goal snapped his 11-game goalless drought and was his first as a New York Islanders prospect.

Sudbury scored three unanswered in the second period to take a 5-2 after 40 minutes. Musty and Chitaroni each double-dipped while Nathan Villeneuve scored his 32nd of the season.

Despite a third period effort from your Generals and a late goal by Colby Barlow, Oshawa was unable to mount a comeback.

Oshawa is back in action Saturday night against the Soo Greyhounds.

