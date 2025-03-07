Spitfires Fall to Kitchener 7-4

March 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Spitfires travelled to Kitchener for the final meeting of the two teams. The Spitfires have a record of 2-0-0-1 against the Rangers so far this season. On Friday, the Rangers were able to knock off the Spitfires and won 7-4.

In the first period, the Rangers would open the scoring as Hlacar scored his 7 th goal of the season exactly 3 minutes into the game. Both teams would have a powerplay opportunity but could not convert. The shots were 11-10 in favour of the Rangers after 20 minutes.

In the second period, it was another quick strike by the Rangers. Just over two minutes in Misaljevic would score to put the Rangers up 2-0. The Spitfires Noah Morneau would strike twice to bring the Spitfires back to a tie game. He scored six minutes after the Rangers went up 2-0 on a sweet shot. Ten minutes later, Morneau would strike on a rebound on a Spitfires powerplay and we were headed for an exciting third period.

In the third period, it was again another quick goal by the Rangers. 1:43 into the period, Misaljevic would score his 2 nd of the night and the Rangers had a 3-2 lead. Less than two minutes later, the Spitfires would respond. Protas behind the Rangers net was knocked off the puck but it bounced to Morneau and he slid the puck to Greentree who buried it to tie the game at 3. Just over halfway through the frame, the Rangers would score on the powerplay to make it a 4-3 game. Just 41 seconds later, the Rangers would score again and the take a 5-3 lead. Five minutes later, Morneau would complete his hat-trick with the Spitfires pulling the goalie early and making it a 5-4 game. Late in the game Belchetz would be assessed a 5 minute major and Kitchener would score on the powerplay to go up 6-4 and followed it up with a empty netter. The Rangers would win 7-4.

The Spitfires and Rangers tie the season series at two a piece and they could see each other in a western playoff clash if the cards align.

The Spitfires are back in action on Tuesday when the Erie Otters come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm at the WFCU Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.