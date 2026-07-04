FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash YouTube Video







Kate Faasse scores for a gritty Houston Dash but Washington Spirit emerges victorious thanks to a brace from Trinity Rodman.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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