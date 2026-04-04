FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Ludmila opens her account for the San Diego Wave and powers them to a shutout win versus Boston Legacy FC.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 3, 2026

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