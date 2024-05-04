Four WooSox Pitchers Combine to Shut out IronPigs
May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Justin Hagenman, Robert Kwiatkowski, Sal Romano, and Brendan Cellucci tossed a combined shutout as the Worcester Red Sox (15-16) blanked the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-17) 4-0 on Saturday at Polar Park.
It was Worcester's second shutout win of the year.
In his second start of the season, Justin Hagenman tossed a season-high four innings and matched his career high with eight strikeouts. Robert Kwiatkowski allowed only two baserunners over three scoreless innings in his Polar Park debut. Sal Romano pitched a perfect eighth inning. Left-hander Brendan Cellucci finished off the game with a scoreless ninth inning.
Worcester's first run came in the second inning. After a lead-off single from Bobby Dalbec and a walk to Niko Kavadas, Jamie Westbrook singled in Dalbec to put the WooSox on top 1-0.
The WooSox added three runs in the fifth. Nick Sogard lined a run-scoring single to extend Worcester's lead to 2-0. Two batters later, Enmanuel Valdez ripped a single to plate a pair and make it a 4-0 ballgame.
The WooSox and IronPigs wrap up their six-game series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Richard Fitts is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Right-hander Max Castillo toes the rubber for the IronPigs. The game will be televised live on NESN+. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.


