Walsh Signed, Added to Roster Saturday

May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights have announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:05 p.m. game against the Memphis Redbirds from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

INF Jared Walsh was signed by the Chicago White Sox and added to Charlotte's active roster today. Walsh, 30, has appeared in parts of six seasons at the major-league level, most recently with the Texas Rangers this season. In 17 games with the Rangers this year, Walsh hit .226 (12-for-53) with nine runs scored, two doubles, one home run and seven RBI. In 2021, Walsh was an American League All-Star. That season, the Brookfield, WI native hit .277 (147-for-530) with 70 runs scored, 34 doubles, one triple, 29 home runs, 98 RBI and two stolen bases in 144 games with the Los Angeles Angels.

Walsh, who will wear #25, is batting fifth and playing first base tonight for the Knights.

OF Brett Phillips was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Phillips, 29, has appeared in 17 games with the Charlotte Knights this season. The Seminole, FL native hit .120 (6-for-50) with five runs scored, three doubles, one triple, one home run seven RBI and three stolen bases this season.

