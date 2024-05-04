May 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Iowa Cubs (16-15) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (17-11)

Saturday, May 4 - 3:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Cade Horton (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Jonathan Bowlan (3-1, 2.57)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers play game five of their six game series today at Principal Park...Omaha has won three of the first four games...right-hander Cade Horton is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season and his first in Triple-A...the Storm Chasers are scheduled to pitch right-hander Jonathan Bowlan, who will make his fifth start.

YESTERDAY'S NEWS: The I-Cubs dropped their third straight game to Omaha last night by a 7-4 score...Iowa had the bases-loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth but Owen Caissie struck out and Brennen Davis popped up to end the game...it marked the first time this season Iowa has lost three straight games and first time since they dropped the last four games of the 2023 season...I-Cubs starting pitcher Thomas Pannone suffered the loss despite allowing three runs (two earned) across 5.1 innings with five strikeouts...Pannone ranks among International League leaders in innings pitched (3rd, 35.0), ERA (5th, 2.83) and strikeouts (T-7th, 33).

WELCOME, CADE: Cubs' No. 2 prospect and No. 23 prospect in all of baseball (MLB.com) Cade Horton is slated to make his first Triple-A start today after joining Iowa from Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday...in four starts with Tennessee this season, Cade went 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA (2 ER in 16.1 IP) and 18 strikeouts...Horton was one of two pitchers in the Southern League to have thrown at least 15.0 innings and have an ERA under 1.15, along with Brendan McKay (1.00 ERA).

WORKING DOWNHILL: Iowa outfielder Darius Hill extended his hit streak to nine games last night, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI...Hill is batting .429 (15-for-35) during the streak with five runs scored, four doubles and five RBI...it is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League and is the longest such streak by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham hit safely in 10 consecutive games from Aug. 30-Sept. 20, 2023.

IN THE STANDINGS: After losing three straight games, Iowa sits in fourth place in the International League West Division standings, 2.5 games behind division leader and today's opponent, Omaha...from April 18-26, the I-Cubs held at least a share of first place in the International League West Division.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie snapped his hit streak at six games last night during which he batted .467 (7-for-16)...it marked Owen's longest such streak since he hit safely in eight consecutive games from July 25-Aug. 4, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee, batting .484 (15-for-31)...additionally, he snapped his on-base streak at 15 games from April 16-May 2 which is tied for the eighth-longest in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2023...this season, the 21-year-old is slashing .284/.425/.441 (29-for-102) and his 23 walks rank sixth-most in the IL.

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: The I-Cubs are hosting Star Wars day at Principal Park and wearing specialty jerseys...Iowa has not played at home on May 4 since 2021 in which they were shutout by Indianapolis, 3-0.

STORM CHASIN': The I-Cubs and Omaha have played seven games this season with Omaha winning five of the contests, outscoring Iowa 38-29...the two clubs faced off 21 times in 2023, with Iowa going 13-8 and outscoring Omaha 160-117 (+43) including a 20-1 win at Werner Park on Aug. 9 in which Iowa outhit Omaha 17-4 and hit seven home runs, four of which came in the first inning...the I-Cubs tallied a seven-game winning streak against the Storm Chasers last year from July 2 (G2)-Aug. 12.

STAY HOT: After hitting just .167 (3-for-18) through his first five games this season, Iowa infielder, and Cubs No. 16 prospect (MLB. com), Luis VaÌzquez is batting .364 (28-for- 77) in his last 21 games dating back to since April 5...his batting average ranks second in the International League during that span...VaÌzquez also ranks among International League leaders in on-base percentage (4th, .444) and hits (T-9th)...he went 0-for-4 on April 27 which snapped his hit streak at six games.

McWILLIAMS IN RELIEF: Right-hander Sam McWilliams tossed 3.0 scoreless innings in game two Wednesday and added five strikeouts...McWilliams has made eight appearances (three starts) for Iowa this season and has posted a 12.96 ERA (12 ER in 8.1 IP) as a starter and a 2.03 ERA (3 ER in 13.1 IP) in a relief role...his 32 strikeouts on the year rank tied for ninth-most in the International League and are the most in the IL among players with at least eight appearances.

