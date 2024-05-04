Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.4

Syracuse Mets (17-13) 4, Rochester Red Wings (14-14) 2

Saturday, May 4, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: SYR 4, ROC 2

WP: Tyler Jay (2-0, 1.15)

LP: Joan Adon (1-3, 7.71)

SV: Josh Walker (2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Syracuse 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 9 0

Rochester 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 5 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:07 p.m.

Temperature: 69 °F

Time of Game: 2:35

Attendance: 6,930

HOME RUNS:

ROC- Jack Dunn (3) solo off RHP Jon Duplantier in the 4 th (Count: 1-0) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 7.71) 5.0 IP 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 103/67 (P/S), left down 4-1

RHP Max Kranick (0-0, 2.57) 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 66/34 (P/S), left up 4-0

ABS CHALLENGES:

ROC - 0-for-3

SYR - 1-for-3

RED WINGS NOTES:

JACKHAMMERED: SS JACK DUNN laced the Red Wings' first hit of the game in the third inning this afternoon, a line drive single that was followed up by his third home run of the season in the fourth...the Georgia native finished the game 2-for-4 with a base hit and a home run, and has now hit safely in a team-leading six consecutive games since game two of a doubleheader on 4/27 at St. Paul...over the course of the streak, he carries a .429 batting average (9-for-21) with one home run, two doubles, seven RBI and three runs scored...he has also driven in a run in four consecutive games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League.

This is his longest hitting streak since 5/17-25 in 2023 (6 games), and is two shy of his career-best (8, 6/11-19 in 2022).

Three homers through just 26 games played matches his total with Rochester in 2023 (65 games).

STREAK-O GARCIA: RHP RICO GARCIA logged his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance today, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth with two strikeouts...eight-straight scoreless appearances is the most by a Red Wings pitcher this season and is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League...

Garcia leads all Rochester relievers (min. 10.0 IP) with a 1.93 ERA (3 ER/14.0 IP), 20 strikeouts, and batting average against (.149).

KING JAMES X: CF JAMES WOOD roped his team-leading 10th double of the season today, going 1-for-4 in today's contest...he has now hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games dating back to 4/17 against Toledo, including a nine-game hitting streak from 4/20-5/1...

He leads all Red Wings in batting average (.324, 36-for-111), hits (36), doubles (10), walks (21), runs scored (23), and on-base percentage (.427) this season.

ROBERT CALIFORNIA: RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN turned in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief today, allowing two hits while striking out one...after turning in 2.1 innings without allowing a run on Tuesday, this is the fifth time in his professional career (172 MLB & MiLB relief appearances) that he's logged back-to-back scoreless relief outings of at least 2.0 frames, with the last time coming in 2021 with New York-NL (4/24 & 5/3).

METS NOTES:

CONTACT TRAYCE-ING: CF TRAYCE THOMPSON connected on a pair of doubles for the first time since 7/27/2023 with Triple-A Oklahoma City (LAD), going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in the contest...11 of his 12 hits against Rochester over the course of his professional career have come at Innovative Field.

NEXT GAME

Syracuse vs. Rochester

Sunday, May 5, 2024

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

RHP Dom Hamel (1-1, 5.16) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 8.44)

