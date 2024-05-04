Bisons Boom for Nine Runs as Indians Suffer Back-To-Back Losses
May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Buffalo Bisons put up five runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night at Victory Field, 9-3.
After tying the game at 2-2 in the fourth, Buffalo (18-13) plated one run in the fifth and five in the sixth, taking a lead the Indians could not overcome. All five runs in the sixth were scored on a Payton Henry three-run blast and a Steward Berroa two-run home run against Brad Case (L, 1-1). Eight of Buffalo's nine runs came via five home runs in the game, the Indians most surrendered at Victory Field since giving up five home runs on Aug. 27, 2019 vs. Toledo.
Indianapolis (15-14) scored one run in the bottom of the sixth following a Nick Gonzales triple - his second of the season - but the comeback attempt was short-lived. Buffalo took back the run in the ninth on a solo homer by Spencer Horwitz.
The Indians got on the board first with one run in each of the first two innings. Ji Hwan Bae scored in the opening inning after Billy McKinney hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice. Bae returned in the following inning to score Gilberto Celestino with an RBI single.
The Bisons responded in the third and fourth with solo blasts from Luis De Los Santos and Rafael Lantigua to tie the game before taking the lead in the fifth.
Paxton Schultz (W, 1-1) tossed 3.2 one-run innings with three strikeouts to lead the Bisons bullpen. Connor Cooke and Hagen Danner combined for 2.1 innings of hitless baseball to end the game.
The Indians and Bisons will conclude their six-game series on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. RHP Paul Skenes (0-0, 0.39) gets the nod in his second start of the series for Indy while the Buffalo has yet to name a starter. The contest will be featured on MiLB.TV as the Free Game of the Day.
