Jacksonville Rally Falls Short

May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Will Banfield homered, drove in three and reached base three times, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's comeback effort fell short in a 10-9 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in front of 5,683 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (16-16) led 4-2 in the second when Brandon Lockridge doubled with two outs for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Greg Allen followed with a home run to even the score at four.

The RailRiders grabbed the lead for good in the third against Jumbo Shrimp starter Patrick Monteverde (3-1). Luis Torrens singled and Jeter Downs walked with two outs. Kevin Smith came up with another two-out home run, this one a three-run shot to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead 7-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp began battling back with some two-out magic of their own in the fourth. Marty Costes singled and Javier Sanoja walked with one out. A balk put both runners into scoring position before Jonathan Guzman struck out. Jonathan Davis then drew a free pass to load the bases for Victor Mesa Jr. , who brought home two with a base hit to draw the Jumbo Shrimp within one.

In the fifth, however, Oscar González homered. The RailRiders widened the gap further in the sixth. Allen walked with one out before Everson Pereira socked a two-run bomb to make it 10-6.

The score remained that way until the eighth. Costes singled with one out. Two batters later, Guzman walked. After a strikeout, three consecutive RBI singles from Mesa Jr., Jake Burger and Troy Johnston put Jacksonville within one. However, Phil Bickford came on for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and got the final four outs for his second save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got the scoring started in their first at-bats. T.J. Rumfield walked with two outs and Carlos Narvaez clocked a home run for the game's first runs.

In the bottom of the first, Mesa Jr. singled with one out. After an error put runners on first and second, a Johnston single coupled with another error brought home Mesa Jr. The Jumbo Shrimp then took the lead on Banfield's three-run bomb.

Jacksonville seeks to salvage the series in Sunday's 3:05 p.m. contest. RHP Yonny Chirinos (3-2, 3.31 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against RailRiders RHP Yoendrys Gomez (0-1, 4.60 ERA). Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com .

Fans can meet princesses at the ballpark on Princess Day. Additionally, on a Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, fans can enjoy a catch on the field from 2-2:20 and free pregame face painting and balloon animals. Following the game, kids can round the bases at 121 Financial Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.