Iowa Drops Fourth Straight to Omaha

May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-16) did not record a hit until the fifth inning and dropped their fourth straight game to the Omaha Storm Chasers (18-11) by a 10-3 score today at Principal Park.

Cubs No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 23 prospect, according to MLB.com , Cade Horton made his Triple-A debut with Iowa and pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with six strikeouts.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Brennen Davis but Omaha gained a 2-1 lead in the second inning.

In the third, Omaha scored three runs to extend their lead to 5-1, but the I-Cubs chipped away in the bottom half on a run-scoring single from Owen Caissie and an RBI double from Jake Slaughter to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Storm Chasers got one run back in the seventh inning as Nick Pratto hit a solo home run, and pushed another run across in the eighth on a solo homer from Brian O'Keefe .

Omaha extended their lead with a three-run ninth inning to make it 10-3.

POSTGAME NOTES: The I-Cubs have lost four straight games for the first time since they dropped four straight from Sept. 22-24, 2023. Iowa has surrendered 10 runs three times this season and are 0-3 in those games.

Iowa will play vs. Omaha on Friday for the finale of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 3108 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com .

