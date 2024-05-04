A Carpenter Called to Fenway Park: Cam Booser's Story

"Usually, the door is shut when they have this type of conversation, but for some reason the door was open," WooSox Manager of Clubhouse and Baseball Operations Mario Oliveira began. "I walked by Trace's office and saw [Cam Booser] bawling his eyes out. I knew one of two things was going on: one, he either just got released or traded, or two, he was going to the bigs."

On April 18, the WooSox had their game against the Durham Bulls postponed due to inclement weather. While the rain fell heavy, tears of joy fell harder.

This is the type of improbable story that's born in Hollywood. It seems almost unbelievable--the type of script that doesn't make it through the meetings with production studios.

But that's the beautiful thing about baseball. Even the forces of nature are no match for the universal pull that a 112-year-old building like Fenway Park can have on a ballplayer.

Following his retirement from professional baseball in 2017, Cam Booser returned to his roots in Seattle, Washington. The road back home was marred by injuries--ailments that date back to his sophomore year at Fife High School. That year, Booser broke his femur while playing football. Two years later, he broke his vertebrae lifting weights.

Despite the significant injuries, the left-handed pitcher showed enough promise to earn a spot on the pitching staff at Oregon State. Booser, though, threw just 11 innings before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. At just 19 years old, the southpaw underwent Tommy John surgery and didn't throw another inning at the collegiate level.

Even with limited college experience, the Minnesota Twins signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He pitched in the organization's lower minor league levels for two years before tearing the labrum in his left shoulder. While recovering, he broke a bone in his back when he was hit by a car riding his bike.

Just two years later, at the age of 25, Booser retired from baseball.

For the next four years, the Seattle native lived at home and worked as a carpenter. He lived a normal life, until he found out that his fastball still had some juice during a weekend of coaching youth baseball.

Booser proceeded to work his way back to the mound and found his way to the Chicago Dogs of the Independent League. In just 21 games, the southpaw impressed the Arizona Diamondbacks enough to be awarded a minor league contract in 2022.

The following year, the Red Sox inked Booser on a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Worcester. In 57.2 innings, the lefty racked up 66 strikeouts and was a formidable part of the WooSox bullpen. His performance granted him the opportunity to return for the 2024 season.

Booser threw the ball well during Spring Training, allowing just two runs in 10 innings of work. While he did not make Boston's Opening Day roster, the lefty continued his torrid spring by striking out 15 in just 6.2 innings at Triple-A.

On April 18, Booser got the call.

"We tried to film [the conversation] so Booz could have it..." WooSox manager Chad Tracy started, "So we kind of rehearsed how we wanted to do it. Quite frankly, I wanted to do it after the game in front of the team, but we got rained out that day so that plan got spoiled.

"Then we had to wait until the big league games ended to see if they would call him up or not. Fortunately, when I finally got the call, he was still here. So we were able to put something together to tease him a little bit."

Unsurprisingly, Booser had to wait a little bit longer before he could call himself a big leaguer. For a 31-year-old pitcher who retired and worked his way back, the waiting game is just how it was meant to be.

The southpaw is the oldest Red Sox rookie since 32-year-old pitcher Tommy Fine in 1947. Today, May 4, is Booser's 32nd birthday.

Trace narrated the conversation with the reliever:

"I said, 'Hey, we're getting a little thin on the pitching staff. I know we've been asking you to do a lot with multiple innings, but do you think you'll be able to give us three innings tomorrow if we need it?'

"He said, 'I'd start if you needed me to start, I'll do whatever you need!'"

"What if we needed you to do it in Pittsburgh?"

"What do you mean?"

"Well, [manager] Alex [Cora] and the Red Sox are in Pittsburgh. So, if he needed you to throw three ups, could you do it?"

"That's when Booser lost it," Trace concluded.

Needless to say, it had been a long time coming for Booser. He earned every bit of his call-up--and now has the video to remember the moment thanks to one of the Red Sox newest members, Vaughn Grissom.

"He stepped into the hallway to call his family and tell them the news," Oliveira said. "Grissom--who was with us for maybe a week at that point--recorded that conversation...and sent it to Booser."

According to Oliveira, the Sox infielder later told him, "Somebody did that for me when I made my big league debut. At the time I was like 'Dude, what are you doing? I don't need a video, I'm going to remember this. A couple years later and looking back at it, I am so happy that I have the video because it was the best moment of my life--telling my dad that I'm a big leaguer."

It's a testament to the Red Sox organization, bringing in players who selflessly think ahead and understand the bigger picture. After all, this is a kid's game--and those who get to play it for a living are the lucky ones. Booser is one of those guys who gets it.

Oliveira continued, "His entire career, he was told no--He uses that experience to show others how you shouldn't take this for granted because anything can happen at any given moment."

For Booser, he's living his dream in the big leagues--and pitching well. Entering play on May 4, the now 32-year-old has a 3.38 ERA with nine strikeouts in six innings of work with the Red Sox.

There's no telling how long his time in Boston will last, but the connection to Fenway Park has always been there.

During the 2023 season, Booser told WooSox play-by-play broadcaster Tyler Murray:

"Ever since I was a kid, Fenway always called me. It was the coolest park to me...The dream is to get to the big leagues. But, a little more selfishly, the dream is to pitch at Fenway in a Red Sox uniform. This is a really cool opportunity for me and it's something I'll cherish every single day that I'm here."

Now, pitching for the Boston Red Sox, number 71, Cam Booser.

