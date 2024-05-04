'Pigs Shutout for First Time this Season by WooSox
May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Worcester, Massachusetts - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-17) were shutout for the first time this season as the Worcester Red Sox (15-16) downed the 'Pigs by a final of 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.
The WooSox scored all of their runs in the game off 'Pigs starter David Buchanan (2-2) who was saddled with the loss after going 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out five.
Jamie Westbrook started the scoring for Worcester with an RBI single in the last of the second inning before the WooSox took complete control with a three-run fifth. Nick Sogard lined a single to drive in a run before Enmanuel Valdez knocked in two with two outs with a base hit to make it 4-0.
Robert Kwiatkowski (2-0) collected the win in relief for the WooSox, firing three scoreless innings, issuing just two hits while striking out two.
The 'Pigs and WooSox complete their series on Sunday, May 5 with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Max Castillo (0-2, 7.43) is slated to go for the IronPigs while the WooSox counter with Richard Fitts (2-1, 3.91) in a rematch of the series opener.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 4, 2024
- Iowa Drops Fourth Straight to Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- 'Pigs Shutout for First Time this Season by WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Four WooSox Pitchers Combine to Shut out IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Powerful Pitching Gives Toledo the 3-1 Win over Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- Saints Ride Seven Run First to 9-6 Win over Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Walsh Signed, Added to Roster Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Early Offense and Stellar Bullpen Work Hands Syracuse a Saturday Win at Rochester - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Rally Falls Short - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- RailRiders Hold on to Top Shrimp - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets Jump on Red Wings Early to Retake Series Lead - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.4 - Rochester Red Wings
- May 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox First Baseman Niko Kavadas Fields Questions from Park Avenue Elementary School Students in Press Conference-Style Assembly - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Welcome over 270 Worcester Public School Students to Polar Park for the First Ever "Wicked Bookworms" Reading Program - Worcester Red Sox
- A Carpenter Called to Fenway Park: Cam Booser's Story - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - May 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 4 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs Shutout for First Time this Season by WooSox
- 'Pigs Doubled up by WooSox on Friday Night
- Darick Hall Keys Five-Run Fourth with Three-Run Homer as 'Pigs Snap Losing Skid
- 'Pigs Drop Second Straight to Open Series with WooSox
- 'Pigs Quick Start Drowned out by WooSox in Series Opener