'Pigs Shutout for First Time this Season by WooSox

May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Worcester, Massachusetts - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-17) were shutout for the first time this season as the Worcester Red Sox (15-16) downed the 'Pigs by a final of 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

The WooSox scored all of their runs in the game off 'Pigs starter David Buchanan (2-2) who was saddled with the loss after going 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out five.

Jamie Westbrook started the scoring for Worcester with an RBI single in the last of the second inning before the WooSox took complete control with a three-run fifth. Nick Sogard lined a single to drive in a run before Enmanuel Valdez knocked in two with two outs with a base hit to make it 4-0.

Robert Kwiatkowski (2-0) collected the win in relief for the WooSox, firing three scoreless innings, issuing just two hits while striking out two.

The 'Pigs and WooSox complete their series on Sunday, May 5 with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Max Castillo (0-2, 7.43) is slated to go for the IronPigs while the WooSox counter with Richard Fitts (2-1, 3.91) in a rematch of the series opener.

