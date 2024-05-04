Gwinnett Uses Force, Downs Durham, 5-3
May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Lawrenceville, GA - Forrest Wall homered for the second straight game, scoring three times to lead Gwinnett past Durham 5-3 on Star Wars Night at Coolray Field on Saturday evening.
Wall, who homered Friday, drove a first-pitch changeup from Shane Baz (L, 0-1) over the right field wall in the third inning to snap a 1-1 tie.
Josh Lowe, who was continuing his major league rehab, drilled the first pitch of the game 418' to centerfield for the first of his two home runs of the game. Lowe also connected against Gwinnett starter Allan Winans with CJ Hinojosa aboard in the fifth inning, drawing Durham to within 4-3.
Baz, who had not pitched since July 10, 2022, underwent Tommy John surgery in September of that year, and faced real game action for the first time since. Baz threw 39 pitches, allowing three hits and three runs. Joe Rock worked the final five innings, yielding two runs (one unearned) and striking out two.
Jonathan Aranda reached base four times, including a ninth-inning single that snapped an 0-20 beginning to his major league rehab. Ruben Cardenas and Junior Caminero each had a pair of singles. Durham stranded 11 baserunners while going 2-13 with runners in scoring position.
The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET with Nathan Wiles (2-2, 7.50) expected to start for Durham against Zach Logue (0-2, 2.87).
Durham returns home against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, May 7 th .
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
