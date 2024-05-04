Winning Streak Snapped Saturday Night

May 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NASHVILLE, Tn --- The Norfolk Tides (16-16) fell to the Nashville Sounds (14-18), 5-2, on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. The loss snapped a season-long seven-game winning streak.

The Sounds got on the board first in the second inning. The run was unearned due to the first runner reaching on an error. Later in the inning, Nick Kahle knocked in the first run on a single.

The game was tied up in the fourth when Daniel Johnson hit a sacrifice fly. But Nashville responded with two runs in the bottom half when Kahle came through again with a two-run double to put the Sounds up 3-1.

Johnson came through again for the Tides in the seventh with an RBI single. But the Sounds responded with another two runs in the bottom-half. Yonny Hernández knocked an RBI double, then scored on a Brewer Hicklen RBI single to knock in the eventual final run.

The series finale is at 3:05 p.m. tomorrow. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 5.04) is on the hill for Norfolk, while LHP Robert Gasser (0-1, 5.63) will start for the Sounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

All Good Things End: The loss ended Norfolk's seve-game winning streak, their longest streak of the season...they also ripped off a five-game winning streak at Charlotte from April 2 - 6, meaning 75% of Norfolk's wins have come from those two streaks...it ties Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the longest in the International League...it's the longest streak for the Tides since 2018, when they won seven games from July 18 - 25.

The Jet's Airborne: Knocking in both runs for the Tides tonight was Daniel Johnson, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI which included a sac fly...he's hit safely in 12 of his previous 16 games, where he's hit .305 (18-for-59) with nine runs, two doubles, a triple, four home runs, 14 RBI and five walks while slashing .358/.576/.934.

Stay Cookin': The lone Tide to knock an extra-base tonight was Billy Cook, who went 1-for-3 with a run and a double...he has not gone back-to-back games without a hit this season and currently rides a six-game hitting streak...since the streak started on April 27, Cook is hitting .318 (7-for-22) with four runs a double, a solo home run and three walks.

Stowers Powers: Also extending his hitting streak tonight was Kyle Stowers, who went 1-for-4...since the streak started on April 28, he's hit .348 (8-for-23) with four runs, three doubles, two solo home runs, and three walks.

Most Wanted Krook: The top pitcher for the Tides tonight was Matt Krook, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning with three strikeouts...that extends his scoreless innings streak to 8.0...he's struck out a batter in each of his 10 games this season...overall he's 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

Holliday Season: Extending his on-base streak tonight was Jackson Holliday...he walked to extend the streak to 14 games, tied for the fifth-longest active on-base streak in the International League...in that span that started on April 2, Holliday is hitting .255 (14-for-55) with 15 runs, six doubles, a home run, seven RBI and 18 walks.

International League Stories from May 4, 2024

