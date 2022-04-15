Four Late Tallies Return Toledo to the Win Column

DES MOINES, IA.: After yielding runs in four of the first six innings and trailing most of the evening, the Toledo Mud Hens scored three times in the top of the ninth to seize control of the game and notch an 8-6 win over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday evening at Principal Park.

The early innings in this contest were defined by the long ball, as the Cubs lineup touched up LHP Joey Wentz three times. PJ Higgins slammed his first of the year, a two-run shot in the first to put Iowa ahead. Levi Jordan also cleared the right-center field fence in the second. Narciso Crook swatted his first solo bomb of the campaign in the home half of the fourth to give the Cubs a 4-2 advantage.

Despite giving up just three hits (all home runs), Wentz fanned seven hitters and stepped around two walks to receive a no-decision for his efforts.

LHP Eric Stout blanked Toledo in his start, working around three walks and mixing in four strikeouts over three frames.

A two-out, two-run triple was just what the Mud Hens needed from Jacob Robson in the top of the fourth. Jamie Westbrook and Josh Lester scored on this solid contact, reaching via a walk and a double in advance of the three-base hit.

Toledo got a run closer on a Ryan Kreidler RBI knock in the fifth, scoring Zack Short, to cut the deficit to 4-3. With the hit, Kreidler extended his current on-base streak to four games, and he has reached safely in eight of his first nine Mud Hens assignments.

Ryan Lavarnway knotted the score at 4-4 for the first time since the opening stanza in the sixth, clearing the fence with a majestic blast off LHP Locke St. John.

The first three I-Cubs reached base opposite RHP Logan Shore in the bottom of the sixth inning. A wild pitch forced the first run in. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Zach Davis brought in another; 6-4 Iowa heading to the seventh.

The Mud Hens rally kicked into high gear in the eighth when Robson reached on a missed catch error by RHP Aneuris Rosario to climb aboard. He would swipe a base later in the frame, and come across on a RBI double from Short to make it 6-5 Iowa.

Westbrook's first hit as a Tigers farmhand was a loud one, a home run that sailed over the right field fence to tie the game at 6 in final inning. After Lavarnway doubled and Robson earned a free pass, pinch-runner Dylan Rosa and Robson moved around the bases on three combined wild pitches between RHP Ben Leeper and RHP James Bourque to ensure victory.

Leeper (0-2) blew a save for the I-Cubs and took the loss, yielding three hits, three runs, and two walks across three outs.

Shore (1-1) grinded through three relief innings of two-run baseball to snag his first win of the season. RHP Angel De Jesus wasn't to be denied his first save, working around a knock in the ninth to seal the deal.

NEXT UP: The weekend portion of the Mud Hens first road series begins on Friday night. First pitch at Principal Park is scheduled for 8:08 ET.

