Bisons Battle Back to Earn a Doubleheader Split against Rochester on Friday

ROCHESTER, NY - The Buffalo Bisons were able to shake off a late-inning loss to the Rochester Red Wings in the first game of a doubleheader to split with their division rivals on Friday afternoon at Frontier Field. Rochester won the first game 3-2, while the Herd won the nightcap 9-4.

Game one saw the Red Wings walk off winners in the bottom of the seventh, courtesy of a Jake Noll RBI double that scored Andrew Stevenson. Vinny Capra hit his second home run of the year in the third, Samad Taylor went 2-3 with a stolen base, and newly-added catcher Stevie Berman drove in his first run of the year in his Bisons debut. Berman recently signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays after spending over five years in the Dodgers system, before being traded to the Twins organization last August in exchange for current Bison reliever Andrew Vasquez.

Bowden Francis got the start in the opening game and struck out seven batters in just four innings of work, giving up two runs on four hits in his second outing of the year. Andrew Bash threw 2.2 innings of solid relief but was tagged with the loss after giving up the walk-off double. The game could've easily been over before that, however, but a terrific inning-ending throw from leftfielder Mallex Smith in the fifth to gun down Noll at the plate kept the game tied at two.

The Bisons came back in a big way in game two thanks to a monster eight-run third inning that propelled them to a 9-4 win to get the split. The Herd sent 14 men to the plate in the third and recorded seven hits off a trio of Red Wing pitchers, the most notable hit being a screaming opposite-field double off the bat of Gabriel Moreno which cashed in two. Mallex Smith then made yet another outstanding defensive play in the bottom half when he robbed Stevenson of extra bases with a diving catch in centerfield.

Shaun Anderson also made his second start of the season for the Bisons in Game 2, going 4.1 innings giving up nine hits and four runs. Vasquez would follow by recording five consecutive outs, before Graham Spraker finished things off with a 1-2-3 seventh.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the penultimate game of the series tomorrow afternoon, and will see lefthander Nick Allgeyer and his 0.82 ERA up against Rochester righty Jackson Tetreault. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. EST.

