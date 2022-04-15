Bats Issue 14 Walks as Chasers Complete Late Comeback

PAPILLION, NE - Vinnie Pasquantino drew a bases-loaded walk and Brewer Hicklen was plunked by a pitch to bring home an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Omaha Storm Chasers edged the Louisville Bats 6-4 Friday night at Werner Park.

The Bats outhit the Chasers 10-2 but also issued 14 walks to eventually spell their own defeat late in the contest.

Louisville reliever Kyle Zimmer took over in the seventh with the score knotted 4-4 and walked four of his first five batters face to allow what proved to be the winning run to score. Kyle Dowdy took over after the bases-loaded free pass and immediately plunked Hicklen to make it 6-4 for Omaha.

The Storm Chasers made the most of their two base knocks, and after scoring a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth, Pasquantino plated two with a grounder to center and Dairon Blanco capped the four-run comeback with a liner into right to tie the score 4-4.

Louisville initially staked a 4-0 lead beginning with Ronnie Dawson sneaking a ball past first base with the defense pulled in during the top of the third. Dawson has now driven in eight runs this series and a team-high nine runs on the year.

JT Riddle lifted a sacrifice fly two batters later and Chuckie Robinson blooped a single into center to score Trey Amburgey to boost the Bats to 3-0.

Miguel Hernandez then raced home on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth to score the Bats' final run and buffer the lead to 4-0.

Six Louisville pitchers contributed to the 14 walks, including Zimmer who issued five free passes in 0.2 IP while taking the loss.

Brad Peacock earned the win for Omaha with one hit and one strikeout in his scoreless inning of relief.

Louisville and Omaha continue the six-game series Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at Werner Park. RHP Ben Lively (0-2, 6.00) will toe the slab for the Bats against RHP Ronald Bolanos (0-1, 3.12).

