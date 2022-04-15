Brieske Goes Five Strong Innings in Stunning Loss at Iowa

April 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Coming off a comeback win in the last performance, the Mud Hens looked to tally their first back-to-back wins of the season. Beau Brieske took the mound for his second start of the season, looking to get his first winning decision. Opposing Beau Brieske would be one of the top Chicago Cubs prospect pitchers, Caleb Killian.

The Mud Hens would jump out in front first, with an RBI single hit by Willi Castro. Castro's first RBI single would score Brady Policelli, to make it a 1-0 lead for the Hens in the top of the third inning. The game would turn into a pitching duel, as the score stayed the same for four more innings. Heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Iowa Cubs would look to strike back. Dixon Machado singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Tyler Payne to tie the game. Shortly after, the Iowa Cubs would hit a grand slam off the bat of Jared Young. The swing of Young's bat turned the game into a 5-1 lead for the Cubs. With three outs left for the Mud Hens, the Cubs would hold them off, leaving Toledo stunned.

Despite the loss for Toledo, Beau Brieske would go five strong innings, allowing just two hits, no runs, two walks, striking out five Cub batters. Coming into tonight's game, Beau Brieske had an ERA of 9.00. Tonight, he lowered his ERA down four and a half runs, making his ERA 4.50. Brieske will look to continue improving on the season and increase his prospect ratings with the Detroit Tigers. Miguel Del Pozo would also show an impressive outing. Going two strong innings, Del Pozo allowed no hits or runs, striking out two Cub batters.

The Mud Hens will be hungry for a win in tomorrow's game. Game five of the series will begin at 4:08pm (3:08pm CT) in Iowa. Nivaldo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is tomorrow's probable pitcher for the Mud Hens.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.