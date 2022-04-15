Knights Fall to the Redbirds 6-3 on Friday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Designated hitter Mark Payton recorded three hits and two RBIs, but the Charlotte Knights lost to the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 6-3 on Friday night in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,522 fans from Truist Field on Jackie Robinson Day.

LHP Wes Benjamin started for the Knights and allowed one run (unearned) on three hits over six innings. Benjamin, who also struck-out six batters, did not factor in the decision. LHP Brandon Finnegan (0-1, 12.00) was saddled with the loss after he allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits over 0.2 innings pitched.

Payton led the way with three hits, including two doubles and his first home run of the season in the eighth inning. He boosted his season batting average to .316 on the year with the three-hit game. Second baseman Zach Remillard added a hit and a run scored.

Before the game, the Knights honored the Negro Leagues and Jackie Robinson Day. All players wore #42 jerseys and the team celebrated three former Negro Leagues player, Sam Allen, Wali Cathcart and Larry LeGrande. It was the team's 7th Annual Negro Leagues Night.

The Knights will continue the series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) at 7:04 p.m. on Saturday night. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. The game will air live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time team broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

