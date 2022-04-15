Omaha Draws 14 Walks to Earn Come-From-Behind Win over Bats

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were held to just two hits, but drew 14 walks to come from behind and defeat the Louisville Bats, 6-4, on Friday at Werner Park.

After being no-hit through the first five innings, Omaha (4-6) scored four runs on two hits and four walks in the sixth inning to tie the game. Shortstop Iván Castillo, second baseman Clay Dungan, and first baseman Nick Pratto drew back-to-back-to-back walks against right-hander Matt Pidich to begin the inning to load the bases with zero outs. Two batters later, third baseman Emmanuel Rivera drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run and put the Storm Chasers on the board. After a pitching change, designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run single through the left side for Omaha's first hit of the night, plating two more runs to trim the deficit to one. Two batters later, Rivera scored on an RBI single by outfielder Dairon Blanco, the team's second and final hit of the game.

The Storm Chasers took the lead in the seventh inning without a hit, scoring two runs on five walks and a hit-by-pitch. Right-hander Kyle Zimmer (Loss, 0-1), making his first appearance at Werner Park as a visiting player, walked five of the first six batters he faced-including Pasquantino with the bases loaded-to force in the go-ahead run. After a pitching change, right-hander Kyle Dowdy hit outfielder Brewer Hicklen with his first pitch to force in Omaha's sixth and final run of the game.

Pasquantino finished the game 1-for-1 with three walks and three RBIs.

Right-hander Brad Peacock (Win, 1-0), right-hander Jose Cuas, and right-hander Arodys Vizcaíno (Save, 2) combined for 3.0 scoreless innings in the seventh, eighth, and ninth to secure the win and even the series.

Louisville (3-7) scored first in the game, striking for three runs against right-hander Jackson Kowar in the third inning. After TJ Friedl led off the inning with a single, he moved to third on two wild pitches before scoring on a single by Ronnie Dawson, who stole second base and later scored on a sacrifice fly by JT Riddle. The Bats tallied their final run of the inning when Trey Amburgey walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on Riddle's sacrifice fly, and scored after a pitching change on an RBI single by Chuckie Robinson.

Left-hander Marcelo Martinez threw 3.1 innings of relief, allowing one run in the sixth on two hits, a walk, and a wild pitch that allowed Miguel Hernandez to score from third base for the Bats' final run.

The Storm Chasers continue their first home series of the season against Louisville on Saturday, when Omaha right-hander Ronald Bolaños (0-1, 3.12) faces Louisville right-hander Ben Lively (0-2, 6.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

