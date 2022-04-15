Negro Leagues Night a Tradition at Truist Field

Since April 15, 2004, Major League Baseball has celebrated Jackie Robinson Day. Every year on that day, players from all around the majors -- and countless other teams from around Minor League Baseball -- honor the legacy of Jackie Robinson by wearing #42 on their jerseys. Even more so, they stand for what Jackie Robinson stood for when he broke the color barrier on April 15, 1947 -- equality.

Now, as the 75th anniversary of Jackie's debut is on the horizon, baseball is set to celebrate his achievements and the Knights are planning a big Negro Leagues Night this year at Truist Field.

CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS TRIBUTE TO THE NEGRO LEAGUES

In Charlotte, the Knights have honored the legacy of Jackie Robinson as well as the history of the Negro Leagues. Since 2014, the Knights have held a special Tribute to the Negro Leagues at the ballpark. At these games each season, all players on the Knights take the field in wear #42 on their jerseys and former players from the Negro Leagues come out to the ballpark to share their stories. In addition, a traveling museum is set up on the concourse by Ray Banks, a Negro Leagues historian. Local Negro Leagues historian, Michael Turner Webb, is also a part of the night to share the history of the Negro Leagues. It is truly a special game each year.

1ST NEGRO LEAGUES NIGHT IN 2014

The first Jackie Robinson Day celebration at Truist Field (then BB&T Ballpark) took place on April 15, 2014. As the Knights moved into their new Uptown Charlotte home just four days earlier, the ballpark was ready for new traditions. Thanks to the vision of Eddie G.G. Burton, a former player in the Negro Leagues and a Charlotte resident, the Knights began their yearly Tribute to the Negro Leagues tradition. With help from Eddie, the event grew each year. More celebrations, more players, and more important messages made it so special. I'm proud to say that it was because of Eddie's tireless efforts that the event became one of the finest celebrations in all of Minor League Baseball.

Many legendary Negro Leagues players have been honored at the ballpark each year. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

A YEARLY TRADITION

Although the Knights have not always been home for a game on April 15, the team still always finds a date to honor Jackie and the Negro Leagues. The 2015 celebration took place on May 17 and it was the first time the team welcomed a total of four former players from the Negro Leagues. The 2015 celebration was also the first in which the Knights welcomed a traveling museum.

The Knights celebrated their 3rd Annual Negro Leagues Night on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, 2016 and their 4th Annual Negro Leagues Night on April 18, 2017. Each of these celebrations featured former players such as Carl Forney, a star pitcher from Belmont, who played in the Negro Leagues with teams such as the Charlotte Black Hornets and Indianapolis Clowns. Other former players such as Luther "Luke" Atkinson, Sam Allen, and Bill Cathcart made it a yearly tradition to visit the Knights for these special tribute nights.

Sadly, Forney passed away on December 16, 2017 and the 5th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Night, which took place on April 17, 2018, honored his memory. Carl's grandson, Jordan, threw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. In addition, the Knights received a tremendous honor when Jackie Robinson's daughter, Sharon Robinson, made a special appearance at the ballpark. The Knights presented Sharon with a #42 Knights jersey during an on-field ceremony.

TRIBUTE TO EDDIE G.G. BURTON

Sadly, the 5th Annual Negro Leagues Night was the final one for its founder, Eddie G.G. Burton. On Monday, October 22, 2018, Burton passed away at the age of 88. There since the beginning in 2014, the tribute nights could not have taken place each year without the work of Eddie. On Saturday, November 10, 2018, the Knights held a memorial service at the ballpark for Eddie.

In 2019, with the memory of Eddie GG. Burton on all of our minds, the Knights held their 6th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Night on April 9. On hand for this special tribute to the Negro Leagues and the memory of Eddie, were his wife, Gaile, and son, Keith. In an emotional ceremonial first pitch, Keith looked up to the heavens and threw out the pitch.

KEEPING THE HISTORY OF JACKIE AND THE NEGRO LEAGUES ALIVE

The Knights were scheduled to host their 7th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute during the 2020 season. With the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues that year, the celebration was one many looked for to attending. The team had many big plans for the game. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was first postponed and then ultimately cancelled. In 2021, with restrictions and many protocols still in place, the night was not held for a second consecutive year. That all changes this year as the Charlotte Knights 7th Annual Negro Leagues Night is set for Friday, April 15 on the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier.

Much like in past seasons, the Knights will continue to honor the memory of Jackie Robinson, Eddie G.G. Burton and all of the players who have paved the way.

APRIL 15 at TRUIST FIELD

Friday's game will feature three former Negro Leagues players on-hand to meet fans and sign autographs. The three former players are Sam Allen, Wali Cathcart (Rock Hill, SC native) and Larry LeGrande. In addition, Johnson C. Smith University will have a table on the concourse to showcase the history of the school's baseball program. Ray Banks, a Negro Leagues ambassador, will bring his customized historical museum from Baltimore for all fans to enjoy at the game. It features photographs, baseball gear and other artifacts. Michael Turner Webb, a local Negro Leagues historian, will also be on hand to share his knowledge with fans.

The evening will also serve as a tribute to former Negro Leagues player, Eddie G.G. Burton. Sadly, Burton passed away in 2018. He was a big part of putting this annual event together since 2014. His family will be honored during the pre-game festivities. In addition, former Major League Baseball pitcher and founder of the Carolinas Metro Reds, Morris Madden, will perform the National Anthem. The Knights players will wear #42 jerseys when they face the Memphis Redbirds at 7:04 p.m. at Truist Field.

