Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Norfolk Tides (6-3) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-4)

Game 9 | Home Game 4 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, April 15, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 4.50) vs RHP Luis Gil (0-0, 4.91)

BRNOVICH: Pitched 4.0 innings, allowing two earned on two hits, 4 BB, 2 K in ND vs Charlotte 4/9 (7-6 W)

GIL: Pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, BB, 5 K in ND @ Syracuse 4/9 (4-3 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 14, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost to the Norfolk Tides for the third straight night on Thursday evening, falling by a 12-5 final. Ronald Guzmán led the way for the RailRiders, going 1-2 with two walks, and homering for the second consecutive night.

RailRiders starter Deivi García allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in his second start of the season. Norfolk starter and the top-rated pitching prospect in baseball Grayson Rodriguez tossed five innings of two-run baseball with eight strikeouts.

The Tides broke a scoreless tie in the top of the second on a solo home run by Kyle Stowers. Four batters later, Johnny Rizer hit his third long ball of the season to make it 3-0 Norfolk. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered quickly, scoring in the bottom half of the inning. Phillip Evans led off the frame with a double and was driven in on a sacrifice fly by José Peraza.

The rest of Scranton Wilkes-Barre's offense came once the game was already out of reach. In the fifth, Ronald Guzmán hit his second home run in as many nights to make the score 9-2 Tides. Two innings later, Matt Pita drove a two-out, two-run double to left. Pita is now batting .571 (4-for-7) in the early going this season. SWB added one more in the eighth when Cristian Pérez scored on a wild pitch. Shelby Miller, David McKay and outfielder Evan Alexander combined to throw 3.1 scoreless innings out of the RailRiders bullpen. The RailRiders fell 12-5.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders host the Norfolk Tides tonight for the fourth game of a six-game set. The RailRiders enter on a four-game losing streak, their longest losing stream since dropping nine games in a row from August 28 to September 5, 2021 (vs Lehigh Valley and Buffalo). The Tides enter on a three-game winning streak, now their longest of the young season.

ACHILLES' GIL - Luis Gil looks to be the stopper tonight for the RailRiders. The right-hander will make his 2022 PNC Field debut. Gil pitched seven times at this ballpark last year, making five starts to the tune of a 4.10 ERA. Gil struck out 40 batters across 26.1 innings in his friendly confines at the Triple-A level. This will be the first time he pitches against the Norfolk Tides. It will also be the first time he faces a Baltimore affiliate since August 25, 2018 when he pitched against the Aberdeen IronBirds (2.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 3 K, L) while with the Staten Island Yankees. The only player on today's Tides roster who played that day is Robert Neustrom who went 1 for 2 with a single against Gil.

BRN NOTICE - Kyle Brnovich takes the ball tonight for the Norfolk Tides. He is making his second start of the season. Brnovich pitched in High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie in 2021. He made 23 appearances, 19 starts with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. He is the number 29 prospect in the Orioles system according to Baseball America. He likes to pitch backwards and de-emphasize his fastball that sits in the 90 mph range. His curveball can be an above-average pitch with different movement profiles because of his knuckle grip to go along with a changeup.

HIGH TIDE - Norfolk enters today as one of the top offenses in the International League. They lead the league in batting average (.264), runs scored (57), on base percentage (.373), walks drawn (50) and are second in the league in OPS (.830). The Tides finished 2021 with the lowest batting average in the Triple-A East (.220), fewest runs scored (527), fewest hits (908), second fewest total bases (1,548) and second lowest on base percentage (.312). Norfolk finished with the fifth worst record in the league at 52-78.

GOING, GOING, GUZ - Last night, Ronald Guzmán launched his second home run in as many days. Guzmán led off the fifth inning with a solo home run off Grayson Rodriguez. On Wednesday, he hit his first home run with the RailRiders in the eighth inning to break up a combined no-hitter. He is the second RailRider to homer in consecutive games this season (Estevan Florial). The 27 year-old has reached base in all six games he has played in. It's the longest stretch for any RailRider this season. Guzmán missed nearly the entirety of the 2021 season due to a season-ending injury on April 13. A cartilage tear in his right knee which required surgery limited him to just seven games last season.

STREAKY - Ender Inciarte has a hit in four straight games (5-17, 2 HR, 4 RBI). He did not play on Thursday... Greg Bird has gone hitless in his last four games (0-13)... Adam McKay has not allowed a run in back-to-back outings...

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders have not attempted a stolen base in five of their last six games... Phillips Evans doubled twice on Thursday. He is the third RailRider to do so... Matt Pita enters tonight leading the team with a .571 batting average. He has appeared in three games and has gone 4 for 7... One week ago, the RailRiders swept a double-header over the Syracuse Mets...

IN THE LEAGUE - The Worcester WooSox currently lead the International League standings as the only team with seven wins this year (7-1). They are the only team in Triple-A baseball with a 7-1 record. A week ago, the RailRiders were in first place with a 4-0 record. They enter today tied for fourth (ROC).

WHAT'S ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Tides throughout the week. Tomorrow night is our SWB Fidget Popper Giveaway. The first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a free SWB Fidget Popper, courtesy of Highmark. Sunday is Sunday Family FunDay. Bring the family out for a fun day at PNC Field, presented by Geisinger. Enjoy a day with our usual brand of family-friendly entertainment taken to the next level for all ages to enjoy. Kids can play catch on the field from noon until 12:20 PM, get $2 Dippin Dots all game long and can run the bases after the final out!

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (4-3) blanked the Blue Jays (4-3) yesterday by a 3-0 final. Jose Trevino brought home a pair of runs. Luis Severino tossed five shutout innings with six strikeouts for his first win of the season. New York heads to Baltimore to begin a three-game set with the Orioles. LHP Jordan Montgomery faces RHP Jordan Lyles at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (4-2) defeated the Erie SeaWolves (3-3) by a score of 5-4 on Thursday night at TD Bank Ballpark. The Somerset bullpen pitched 4.0 innings, giving up an earned run and striking out seven batters. Matt Minnick (1-0) picked up the win. Luis Medina gets the start tonight at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (4-2) tallied double-digit hits for the fifth time in six games this season in an 8-2 victory Thursday night against the Rome Braves (3-3). With the win, the Renegades have won four of their last five contests. Beck Way gets the start tonight at 7:00 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (4-2) were unable to capitalize on an early lead and a strong performance from their starting pitcher Juan Carela, dropping Thursday night's game at George M. Steinbrenner Field to the Dunedin Blue Jays (2-4), 7-3. Tyrone Yulie starts tonight for the Tarpons at 6:30 PM...

