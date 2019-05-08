Fort Wayne at Wisconsin Cancelled by Rain

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The TinCaps and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) had the finale of their three-game series at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium cancelled by rain. The game was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Central Time, and the decision to call the game was officially made at 4 p.m.

Because the TinCaps, who are in the Midwest League's Eastern Division, and the Rattlers, who are in the Western Division, aren't scheduled to play again this season, the game will not be made up. The 'Caps won the opening game of the series on Monday, 4-1, and fell on Tuesday night, 3-2.

In April, Fort Wayne had a game at Bowling Green suspended by rain midway through, and a game at South Bend postponed by inclement weather. The TinCaps also had two games postponed by rain at Parkview Field. This is the first game the 'Caps have had cancelled this year.

Next Game

Thursday, May 9 @ Beloit (7:30 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Gabe Mosser

- Snappers Probable Starter: RHP Reid Birlingmair

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

