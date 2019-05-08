Wednesday's Captains at Snappers Game Cancelled
May 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Beloit, WI) - The game between the Lake County Captains (18-13) and the Beloit Snappers (9-19) on Wednesday, May 8 has been cancelled due to rain. The game will not be made up, as the teams do not play each other again in 2019.
The Captains will head to Appleton, WI next to begin a three-game series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
Individual game tickets for all Captains games are on sale at the Classic Park box office, online at captainsbaseball.com and by phone at 440-954-WINS (9467). Mini ticket plans for the 2019 season are still available for great prices complete with several exclusive benefits. Information can be found at the Captains website www.captainsbaseball.com.
