Snappers vs. Captains Series Finale Cancelled

BELOIT, WI - Tonight's game (5/8) has been cancelled between the Beloit Snappers and the Lake County Captains. The game will not be made up this season.

Due to the Snappers being in the Western Division and the Captains being in the Eastern Division, the two teams will not meet again this season and the game will not be rescheduled.

All tickets for today's game can be returned to the Beloit Snappers box office and be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any Snappers Home Game in the 2019 season.

The Snappers next home game will be tomorrow when the Snappers welcome in the Fort Wayne Tincaps for the first of a 3-game set. First Pitch is scheduled for 6:30 at Pohlman Field.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics since 2013. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

