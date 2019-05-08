Loons Bounce Back with Series Win

GENEVA, Ill. - A day after the Great Lakes Loons lost a franchise-best 10-game win streak, they stormed back to Northwestern Medicine Field and took a rubber match against the Kane County Cougars, 10-6. The Loons used a five-run sixth inning to impose their will on the Cougars.

The Loons (19-13) scored in each of the first four innings off Cougars (18-15) starter Ryan Weiss, who had a 1.93 earned run average coming into the game. Weiss (L, 1-2) allowed two home runs in his time on the mound. James Outman took him deep with one out in the third and Niko Hulsizer went yard with two outs in the fourth. Dillon Paulson also hit a home run in the game, but it came off bullpen arm Erin Baldwin in the monster sixth inning.

The sixth inning for the Loons began with a one-out walk to Dan Robinson and then Luke Heyer singled, Hunter Feduccia doubled, Hulsizer doubled, and Paulson hit his homer. Baldwin, who is a former high school teammate of Feduccia, gave up five runs in less than an inning of work.

Great Lakes starter Stephen Kolek just narrowly missed out on going a full five innings after ceding three runs on five hits in four 2/3 innings. Reliever Austin Drury (W, 1-1) tossed two 1/3 scoreless innings before Drew Finley and Nathan Witt pitched the final two frames. Witt allowed three runs on four hits in the ninth inning - all with two outs.

The win marks the fourth consecutive series victory this season for the Loons and the fourth straight series win over Kane County dating back to the 2016 season.

Offensive Standouts

Niko Hulsizer: 3-for-4, 3 R, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, BB

Dillon Paulson: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2B, 3 RBI

James Outman: 2-for-5, Solo HR

Luke Heyer: 2-for-4, R, 2B

Moving forward, the Loons were scheduled to travel to Davenport, Iowa to start a three-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday, but the entire series has been canceled. The Loons will not play again until Monday when they host the Dayton Dragons at Dow Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. EDT.

