Rain Cancels Final Game of Rattlers Series with Fort Wayne

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wednesday's series finale between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Fort Wayne TinCaps at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium has been rained out. The two teams will not meet again during the regular season and this game will not be rescheduled.

Wisconsin's homestand continues on Thursday night with they welcome the Lake County Captains to the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Thursday night is Craft Brews and Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and 105.7 WAPL. Everyone can enjoy Cher-Make brats and those of legal drinking age may purchase a variety of craft brews for $2.

The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a 25th Anniversary baseball from ABT Foundation Solutions and the Timber Rattlers. You will also want to be to this game before the start so you don't miss the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Champion Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

If you can't make it out to the game, you can still catch all the action. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:15pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

