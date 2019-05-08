Grand Opening of Brews on Third Delayed to May 30

May 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





Thursday's Timber Rattlers game is still on as planned. However, the Grand Opening ceremony of Brews on Third at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will not take place due to crummy weather. We are moving the Grand Opening to Thursday, May 30 at 5:30pm.

We hope to see you - and have better weather - at the ballpark on May 30.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.