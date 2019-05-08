Grand Opening of Brews on Third Delayed to May 30
May 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
Thursday's Timber Rattlers game is still on as planned. However, the Grand Opening ceremony of Brews on Third at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will not take place due to crummy weather. We are moving the Grand Opening to Thursday, May 30 at 5:30pm.
We hope to see you - and have better weather - at the ballpark on May 30.
