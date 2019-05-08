Lugnuts Activate Top Prospect Groshans from IL
May 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts shortstop Jordan Groshans has been reinstated from the 7-day Injured List.
Groshans, 19, the 12th overall draft pick in 2018, is currently first in the Midwest League in on-base percentage (.429), second in batting average (.342) and third in OPS (.935). He is rated as MLB.com's No. 5 Blue Jays prospect and the top prospect on the Lugnuts' roster.
Lansing's official roster is attached, with 25 active players and seven players on the Injured List.
The Lugnuts play the finale in a three-game series at 7:35 p.m. Eastern / 6:35 p.m. local in Iowa City against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The series was moved to the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field due to flooding in Davenport, Iowa.
