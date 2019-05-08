Great Lakes at Quad Cities Series Cancelled
May 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Due to unplayable conditions at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa, the regularly scheduled May 9-11 series between the Great Lakes Loons and Quad Cities River Bandits has been cancelled.Â Since the Clubs do not meet again in the first half of the Midwest League season the games will not be made up.Â Fans who hold tickets to those games should contact the River Bandits to determine how those tickets may be used for future games.Â
President Nussbaum remarked: "Despite heroic efforts by the City of Davenport we cannot play the games scheduled for Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11. It is amazing how Modern Woodmen Park has been protected from the unprecedented flood waters, but it is simply not safe or practical for the teams, River Bandits Staff, and most importantly our fans to access the Stadium.Â It is our sincere hope and prayer Mother Nature will cooperate and the River Bandits will be able to play at home against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday May 24, 2019."
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2019
- Fort Wayne at Wisconsin Cancelled by Rain - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Rain Cancels Final Game of Rattlers Series with Fort Wayne - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Lugnuts Activate Top Prospect Groshans from IL - Lansing Lugnuts
- Loons Bounce Back with Series Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Great Lakes at Quad Cities Series Cancelled - MWL
- Cougars Lose Rubber Game with Loons - Kane County Cougars
- 9th Inning Error Leads to Cubs Walk-Off Win over Kernels - South Bend Cubs
- Hot Rods Take Series with 5-3 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- South Bend Walks off in Rubber Game - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Three-Run Eighth Leads Chiefs to Series Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Notes for Wednesday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Add Two Peanut-Free Nights to Schedule - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bees Fall Short in Comeback, Lose 4-3 to Bowling Green - Burlington Bees
- Whitecaps Fade Late in 9-6 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Caratini Delivers, But Cubs Fall to Kernels 8-5 - South Bend Cubs
- Three-Run Eighth Breaks Tie in 4-3 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.